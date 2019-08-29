Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Packers QB

Consider for a second that while the Green Bay Packers last season slumped to third in the NFC North and finished with a dissatisfying 6-9-1 record, Aaron Rodgers ended his year as the No. 6 quarterback in fantasy football.

All while playing on a broken leg.

It doesn’t take a fantasy genius to figure out that a now-healthy Rodgers is going to remain among the league’s top-tier arms during the 2019 season with massive upside in a new offensive system that favors the play-action passing game. But there are a number of important factors worth assessing when it comes to drafting Rodgers to your team, from the talent that surrounds him to the new scheme that supports him in Green Bay.

Short of Davante Adams, though, the Packers are lacking when it comes to already-emerged playmakers — especially with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham’s timetable for return from a finger injury still unclear.

So when should you grab the two-time NFL MVP off the board in your draft? Is he good enough to be considered for the No. 1 quarterback overall?

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

Rodgers being an unquestioned talent often puts the burden of his fantasy success on those responsible for hauling in his passes or helping the offense flow in the run game.

The breakout potential of Aaron Jones for the upcoming season, if realized, could pay off in the form of a versatile option for Rodgers on screens and quick dump-offs on scrambles. Meanwhile, Rodgers has spent much of training camp talking up the latest batch of wide receivers, including ready-to-shine wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison.

Something else worth noting: Rodgers returns a solid offensive line with center Corey Linsley and tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga all sturdy in their roles and the trio of Billy Turner, Lane Taylor and rookie Elgton Jenkins all proving to be worthy of extended reps with the first team.

Such a supporting cast should help Rodgers — who will sit Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs and finish the preseason without playing a single game — find the fast track to in-game comfortability in new coach Matt LaFleur’s implanted offense. Rodgers clearly doesn’t anticipate any issues, as he said he would “feel great” going into Week 1 without seeing a single exhibition rep.

When to Draft Aaron Rodgers in 2019 Fantasy Football

According to Fantasy Pros, Rodgers is one of three in the highest tier of quarterbacks. A fair assessment alongside the likes of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson, but the veteran in Rodgers stands on a stronger foundation than the younger arms.

Need some proof? Last season was Rodgers’ first playing more than 10 games and not finishing among the top two fantasy football quarterbacks. And in an improved situation in Green Bay, his somewhat-low 25 touchdowns in 2018 should climb accordingly.

Sixteen quarterbacks, though, thrive in Fantasy Pro’s top three tiers with some of the lower options being Philip Rivers and Dak Prescott — who will get most owners steady production out of their quarterback while leading playoff contenders. That knocks Rodgers’ stock a little bit, if only because the gap between his would-be elite numbers and other successful starters might not yield enough to lose an early pick.

Final verdict: At the very least, take care of your RB1 and WR1 first in your draft before eyeing a quarterback in a PPR league. Owners capable of waiting into the fourth or fifth round to take their starting quarterback could find that patience pays with Rodgers, but don’t be afraid to go for the Packers start if QBs start flying off the board. He is, after all, Aaron Rodgers. Hard to go too wrong.

Read Next: When Should You Draft Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling?