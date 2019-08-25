Andrew Luck Backup: Who Will Start for Colts at Quarterback?

Andrew Luck confirmed to ESPN that he will be retiring from the NFL. The quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts is only 29-years-old, but reporter Adam Schefter confirms that there will be an official press conference held on Sunday to announce the news. He entered the league in 2012 as the team’s No. 1 pick, and will finish his NFL career with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.

After Sunday, Luck’s back-up quarterback will take over for the upcoming 2019 season, and the Indianapolis Colts’ new starter will be Jacoby Brissett. The 26-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft but was traded to the Colts the following season.

Brissett Already Has a Super Bowl Ring

Brissett, who’s 6 foot 4, and 238 pounds, played college football at University of Florida before transferring to North Carolina State in 2013. During his senior year, he passed for 2,606 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and as the back-up to Tom Brady with the Patriots, he earned himself a championship ring for Super Bowl LI after the team’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

On September 2, 2017, Brissett was traded to the Colts, acquired to serve as Luck’s back-up quarterback. However, after Luck was injured during the 2017 season, and required shoulder surgery, Brissett started 15 games as the Colts quarterback. Overall, he clocked 3,098 passing yards, including 13 passing touchdowns, 260 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. The team finished the season with 4-12 record in 2017.

In 2018, Luck returned to the Colts as the starting quarterback, and Brissett appeared on the field in only four games.

Mixed Reactions to Brissett Being the Colts’ No. 1 QB

Luck’s retirement news was such a surprise on Saturday, the team had just finished playing a pre-season game against the Chicago Bears, and no one was expecting such a massive shift in the Colts starting line-up. Team reporter Stephen Holder was even shocked tweeting, “Andrew Luck is on the field talking to Jacoby Brissett and Anthony Castonzo. This is insane.” NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted after Luck’s shocking announcement, “After battling injury after injury, the word is that #Colts QB Andrew Luck was simply too worn down to continue. And so he abruptly retires at age 29. Jacoby Brissett is new QB of the Colts.”

The moment Jacoby Brissett probably found out he’ll be the new @Colts starting QB pic.twitter.com/BtZrrkle6o — The Fantasy Source 🏈 (@FantasySource_) August 25, 2019

After the pre-season game against the Bears ended Luck said, “”I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to life the live I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game….the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

NFL fans, commentators, coaches — everyone was having a hard time processing the news of Luck’s retirement, and there was a large of amount of love/hate reactions to Brissett taking over the leading role. While some users on Twitter are excited to see No. 7 take over as quarterback, others are too angry at Luck’s sudden departure to be happy about the change-up.

#Colts fans hyping themselves up for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck's retirement… pic.twitter.com/Zb2HEcqu3Q — ARD🌹 (@ARDFootball) August 25, 2019

Jacoby Brissett listens to Colts GM Chris Ballard telling him he's starting Week 1: pic.twitter.com/7F5KcRVEpR — McG (@MatthewMcGovern) August 25, 2019

I’m not saying he’s as good as Luck, but, people, Jacoby Brissett can play. Back off the ledge. https://t.co/z896kGc4y4 — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) August 25, 2019

Colts fans as soon as Jacoby Brissett takes the field pic.twitter.com/kZ4di1CQmh — Anthony (@AnthonyTrvno) August 25, 2019

Jacoby Brissett is a very talented QB. He will do well, the Colts will be fine. — 𝔐𝔯.𝔖𝔪𝔦𝔱𝔥 (@MaddenFreestyle) August 25, 2019

READ NEXT: Hasbro Toys Buys Death Row Records: Best Memes & Reactions