Baker Mayfield Ready to Go Toe-to-Toe With Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield thinks New England Patriots future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady might be slipping — in his beer chug game.

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, the Cleveland Browns star quarterback talked about his viral beer chug at a Cleveland Indians game and where he would rank himself among other NFL QBs.

Mayfield said he’d put himself among the elite QB beer chuggers, mostly because of the degree of difficulty, biting the can open and taking down the brew shotgun style — real Dawg Pound stuff.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

“I’d put myself up there against Tom [Brady],” Mayfield said. “Tom versus time, clock is ticking on how to chug a beer the fastest.”

Those are some strong words from the 24-year-old for the elder statesman of NFL beer chugging. In some circles, Brady, 42, is as legendary for his ability to slam suds as he is for his six Super Bowl rings.

The Patriots and Browns square off on Oct. 27, so maybe the two QBs can go get some post game beers and settle the argument for good.

Mayfield is obviously very secure in his abilities — both on and off the field. He goes on to call out Stone Cold Steve Austin, his now good buddy who put beer chugging on the map.

“He used to have it,” Mayfield said when asked who’d win a contest between the two. “You can tell him I said that … He’ll come over here and kick my ass.”

Baker Mayfield’s Beer Chug Gets the Attention of His Head Coach

Mayfield’s chugging antics didn’t go unnoticed by his head coach, Freddie Kitchens. But the first-year Cleveland skipper could only laugh when asked about it.

“It was very impressive,” Kitchens said with a smile. “I’d be worried about my tooth.”

He was then asked if he could pull it off, quickly responding with a “no” telling reporters he doesn’t drink beer anymore — which wasn’t quite the truth.

“That’s a lie,” Kitchens said, drawing giggles from the media scrum. “I told you all I wouldn’t lie. That’s a lie.”

Baker Mayfield Responds to Criticism Following Beer Chug Moment

As evident by Kitchens’ comments, there weren’t many people — if any — that had a problem with Mayfield’s moment in the spotlight. Especially with the Browns having an off day the following day.

The Indians joked that the video would become a segment on Colin Cowherd’s show when they sent out the tweet, and just as predicted, the FS1 host decided to go after Baker and the Browns.

He compared the Browns to a “frat house” and said: “Baker was a little too good at that beer chugging, and a little too good for my franchise quarterback who is 1-5 against winning teams. But it’s Cleveland, so of course they loved it.”

Mayfield was unapologetic — and rightly so — when it came to the chug chatter.

“There’s been videos of a lot of guys chugging beers, and I’m just gonna do it my way. I’m going to enjoy it,” Mayfield told the Associated Press. “It’s the night before our off day, and I’m enjoying watching the Indians make a final push. That’s the thing about it, I’m gonna be me.

“I always have been that and I’m not really worried about anyone’s opinion, because when I step into our building and when I go to work, there are priorities that are always intact and so that’s why I feel comfortable doing those types of things.”

Mayfield tossed 27 touchdowns last season in just 13 starts, breaking the rookie touchdown record. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

In just one series against the Redskins in the Browns preseason opener, Mayfield looked great, connecting on 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Browns continue their preseason this week against the Indianapolis Colts, where Mayfield should get a little more run and show what improvements he’s made for his second year in the NFL.

