Chicago Bears: 5 Key Offensive Players to Watch Against the Colts

The Chicago Bears travel to Indianapolis this Saturday to face Frank Reich’s Colts for their third preseason game of the year. The Bears are 0-2 so far this preseason, but with all of their starters guaranteed to be sitting on the bench, this preseason has become more about finding the absolute best fits for their 53-man roster.

As the preseason progresses, position battles tend to become more competitive, as well as more defined, and that’s certainly the case in Chicago right now.

Marvin Hall

This game has significant importance for Hall. In the Bears’ second preseason game against the Giants, he caught only one of the four passes thrown at him for four yards. If he wants the team to take a chance on him, he’ll have to stand out, especially on special teams.

Hall’s performance will go a long way in determining whether the Bears decide to go with seven wide receivers or five tight ends. Speaking of tight ends…

Ian Bunting

After Bradley Sowell’s recent conversion to tight end, it’s been unclear whether the Bears will go with four or five tight ends. Thus, Bunting is basically in competition with Marvin Hall for a roster spot. If Bunting impresses again, as he did in their first preseason game against Carolina, he may just get it.

Tight ends didn’t figure in much during the Bears second preseason game against the Giants–Bunting did, however, make a few solid plays on special teams, and he’s learning how to block, so if he can put another solid game under his belt, his stock could rise.

Ryan Nall

Nall is at the do or die stage of his preseason. Right now, he’s in direct competition with Kerrith Whyte Jr. for the team’s final running back position, and after two weeks, few would argue that Nall has made a stronger impression than Whyte.

Nall was on the Bears practice squad last season, but with a revamped backfield featuring dynamic rookie David Montgomery, his chances have decreased significantly, especially with seventh-round pick Whyte showing flashes this preseason.

Cornelius Lucas

Lucas is a journeyman offensive tackle who has been in the league since 2014, and while he likely won’t make the roster, he has to impress now if he wants any shot at making an NFL team. Rashaad Coward is out with an injury, leaving a small window open for Lucas to get some extra playing time. What he does with it will determine his future not just with the Bears, but with other potential teams.

With undrafted free agent Alex Bars out of Notre Dame making a strong push for the roster this preseason, he has to two more games to make a case for himself, and it starts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Josh Caldwell

The Bears just signed Caldwell this week, filling the vacancy left after they released kicker Elliott Fry. He has his work cut out for him in one sense, as he has missed all of training camp with the Bears. But Caldwell is also coming from Kansas City, where Matt Nagy’s mentor Andy Reid runs things, so this offense shouldn’t be a shock to his system.

Bears fans are curious to see what he’s got, and he should get ample time against the Colts to showcase his skills. Caldwell performed well in Kansas City’s first preseason game–he was their leading rusher. He was released so the team could make room for another tight end on their roster, not because of any performance-based issues.

