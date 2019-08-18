BMW Championship Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make in Prize Money?

The BMW Championship purse for 2019 is $9.25 million, and the winner will tally $1.665 million in prize money per Golf News Net. This is an increase of $250,000 in purse and $350,000 in prize money from last year, according to Golf.com.

The BMW Championship serves as the second leg of the FedEx Playoffs. This year, it takes place in Medinah (Ill.) at the Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. The top-30 at the event advance to next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The overall FedEx winner will make $15 million. As Golf News Net states, this divides into $14 million in cash up front, followed by $1 million set aside in a retirement fund.

The frontrunner for both the BMW and the overall championship has to be Justin Thomas after yesterday’s smashing performance. The 26-year-old from Kentucky shattered the course record at Medinah with a 61, 11-under par to take a 6-stroke lead over Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay.

It’s been a week of new course records, as Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shot a 63 on Friday to surge into the lead before the weekend. A day before, Thomas tied the record with a 65.

It sets him up to cross the $30 million threshold in career earnings (according to Yahoo Sports). He entered the week at $29,542,223, of which over $28.5 million came on the PGA Tour. The rest is a result of his time on the Korn Ferry circuit.

It’s been a “close but no cigar” type of season for the Kentucky native. He has earned five top-10 finishes, including second place at the Genesis Open and a pair of third-place showings at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Before that, however, he’s been on the game’s best. He has totaled nine PGA wins, including the 2017 PGA Championship. He also earned the 2017 FedEx Playoff title despite not winning the Tour Championship. Here’s a list of his victories with payouts in parantheses.

Justin Thomas PGA Wins & Payouts

BMW Championship Purse Breakdown 2019