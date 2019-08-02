Browns Fan Makes Bold Statement With Perfect Hall of Fame Game Sign

The 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Game was played on Thursday night and featured the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. But with the game taking place in Canton, Ohio every year, it wasn’t surprising that there appeared to be a decent number of Cleveland Browns fans in attendance.

With the Browns entering a season in which the expectations are higher than any previous year in recent memory, a few fans provided hilarious signs to show their excitement during the preseason opener. Among them was a banner which broke down the letters of “NBC” (the network which televised the game) to say “Nobody Beats Cleveland,” with a nice subheader along with it.

The image was first revealed by Reddit user thegreat88.

It’s pretty perfect, especially when considering the fact that many have pegged the Browns as the team to beat in the AFC North this season.

Browns’ Lofty Expectations in 2019

The Browns aren’t just the favorites to win their division in the eyes of the fanbase, as oddsmakers agree with that outlook. As Odds Shark revealed, Cleveland opened training camp with odds of +125 to win the AFC North, ahead of the Steelers at +195.

Here’s a look at the full AFC North odds, courtesy of Odds Shark:

Cleveland Browns +125

Pittsburgh Steelers +195

Baltimore Ravens +275

Cincinnati Bengals +1600

Even putting aside the division title debate, the Browns have received love when it comes to their chances of making the postseason also. Baker Mayfield and company landed in the top-10 in terms of odds to make the 2019 NFL Playoffs. As Mason Media Consulting revealed (courtesy of BetOnline), they enter the year with a 55.1 percent chance to make the postseason, which is tied with the Chicago Bears.

Browns’ 2019 Outlook Leaves Team Looking Dangerous

Behind a second-year quarterback in Mayfield, the Browns look like the real deal and have added extremely talented pieces on both sides of the ball. While names like Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and David Njoku are among the many offensive players to watch, no one has grabbed more headlines than offseason-acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. thus far.

Beckham has made waves during training camp after being acquired via trade with the New York Giants. His upside and playmaking ability, paired with the fact he and Landry played together in college only adds to the offensive excitement for Browns fans.

All-in-all, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cleveland boasted one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2019. But even if the numbers look pretty, there’s no question the focus is on making the playoffs and doing damage once they get there.

