Browns Get Bad News Regarding Running Back Kareem Hunt

When the preseason ends this week, Kareem Hunt’s time in isolation away from the Cleveland Browns will begin.

Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension to start the year for violating the personal conduct policy and — despite the Browns petition — won’t be allowed the team’s facilities during his half-season ban, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

#Browns spokesman Brian McCarthy says Kareem Hunt will not be permitted at the Browns facility beginning 4 pm Saturday. Callaway can attend meetings at the facility but not practice or play. Hunt 8 game suspension and Callaway 4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 28, 2019

The Browns made the controversial decision to bring on Hunt as a free agent this offseason, just months after a disturbing video of the running back kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel was released.

Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the video went public, but Browns general manager John Dorsey — who drafted Hunt during his time with the Chiefs — decided to give the Pro Bowler a second chance.

The Browns did get the good news on Wednesday that suspended second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be permitted to attend meetings and other team functions during his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Browns Wanted Kareem Hunt in the Facility During Suspension

The Browns wanted Hunt to stay around the facility for “structure and support” as he worked his way back. That won’t be the case and the third-year back will have to attending counseling and workout on his own during his time away.

“We know that Kareem has work to do and he’s in counseling working really hard,” Browns owner Dee Haslam told reporters during training camp. “It’s up to him. It truly is up to him. We have high expectations for our players.

“You have to take the situation very, very, very seriously. We spent a lot of time and John (Dorsey) spent a lot of time with Kareem. We felt like he has potential as a person, which is obviously as important as a player. He needs to continue to work really hard to be a member of our organization.”

Hunt was involved in a rumored bar fight during the offseason just before training camp, but the it turned out to be a high-profile misunderstanding.

On July 1, TMZ released a video Hunt speaking with police following the alleged incident. A Cleveland police spokeswoman told Heavy there was not a police report following what was initially rumored to be a bar fight, and it was later revealed to be just a “small argument” with one of his friends.

“I know I can’t have that,” Hunt said. “I look to move forward and continue bettering myself.”

The Browns spoke with Hunt following the incident, but had the RB’s back for the most part, supporting him through it.