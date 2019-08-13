Chiefs Select Clemson Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

It is never too early for a mock draft. Immediately following pick No. 256 in a year’s draft, there are multiple way-too-early mock drafts already released. One of the main mocks comes from Pro Football Focus.

The Kansas City Chiefs have pick No. 30 of the first round in PFF’s latest mock draft. With that pick, the Chiefs select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Another strong offensive weapon comes to Kansas City from a big time football school.

Higgins is a talented receiver. He came down with 12-of-23 contested catches last season. Higgins had multiple highlight reel catches for the Tigers last season. He used his physicality as he broke 11 tackles last season. The biggest attraction to Higgins is his hands. He had just two drops in 2018. Adding a reliable receiver would benefit the Chiefs, especially adding him on a rookie contract.

Tee Higgins’ College Career

Higgins is a big receiver at 6’4, 205 pounds. He has turned into one of the best receivers in the country. Clemson finished 2018 with an undefeated record and a National Championship. Higgins had a breakout season as a sophomore. He finished with 56 catches for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 15.9 yards per reception and scored a touchdown in all but five games.

In the National Championship Game against Alabama, Clemson spread the wealth as they cruised to a blowout win. Higgins finished with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Higgins will be a junior during the 2019 season. He has turned into a legitimate No. 1 receiver and a deep ball threat that can torment opposing secondaries.

Tee Higgins with a RIDICULOUS catch to put Clemson up 23-3. Unreal! #CFBPlayoff #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ndaEO8Bbm1 — Dylan Burd (@Sports_Burd) December 29, 2018

Clemson is returning Higgins along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites this year. They will be one of the favorites to win the National Championship once again. Higgins would have a great life as a receiver if he goes from Lawrence throwing him the ball in college to Patrick Mahomes doing it in the NFL.

Is Kansas City a Fit?

Having pick No. 30 in the draft means that the Chiefs are coming off another wildly successful season. They will have the luxury of taking the best player available. In this case, it might be Higgins. The first question that comes to mind is, would Higgins be a good fit?

Adding any offensive weapon to the Chiefs with Mahomes and Andy Reid will be a good fit. Higgins would be a nice compliment to Tyreek Hill, who should have a contract extension signed by next season. The Chiefs added Mecole Hardman out of Georgia in the latest draft. Adding Higgins would give the Chiefs multiple young weapons at receiver.

This throw and catch is ridiculous. Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins #AllIn pic.twitter.com/Bjq7l7dZNL — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 8, 2019

Financially, this pick makes sense as well. Sammy Watkins will carry a $21 million cap hit in 2020. It is unlikely that the Chiefs will have him on the team carrying this burden. This makes Higgins even more of an option late in the first round.

One of the league’s best offenses in 2018 will be better this season. What is scary is that they could be even better in 2020 if they end up taking Higgins.