Donovan McNabb Places Surprising Bet on the Philadelphia Eagles

Donovan McNabb was just talking about buying the Philadelphia Eagles, although the franchise isn’t up for sale. Now it appears the former quarterback has put his money where his mouth is.

McNabb placed the first bet at a new sportsbook at del Lago Resort in Rochester, New York and took the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at 14-to-1 odds. The retired Eagles great wasn’t too bashful about it, either. DraftKings Sportsbook shared the transaction on their Twitter account while sports business reporter Darren Rovell posted a picture of the actual slip. McNabb put $100 down on the Eagles to win a potential $1,400.

Donovan McNabb places first bet at @dksportsbook at Del Lago in New York. Eagles to win the Super Bowl at 14/1. pic.twitter.com/9jWGAVyAnb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2019

McNabb has always enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Eagles fans, but this act should move the needle forward for the franchise’s greatest (from a stats standpoint anyway) signal-caller. He later thanked DraftKings Sportsbook for the opportunity, indicating the quarterback has entered into some kind of endorsement deal with the company. The Rochester sportsbook is located near Syracuse University, the school where McNabb starred as a dual-threat in both football and basketball.

Doing the honors of placing the first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook at @delLagoResort is local legend @donovanjmcnabb. pic.twitter.com/9nZg8QUajY — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 23, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Donovan McNabb Wants to Buy Eagles

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, McNabb has an interest in buying the Eagles from owner Jeffrey Lurie — or at least wants some kind of minority stake in the team. McNabb made the comments, seemingly unprompted, last week in an interview with sports and entertainment journalist Landon Buford.

“It would be something to think about,” McNabb told Buford. “And if the opportunity arises, I would definitely consider it. I don’t shy away from any great business venture where you are rewarded with great capital while helping and uplifting the organization.”

McNabb is the franchise’s all-time leading passer with a total of 32,873 passing yards. He is also the Eagles’ winningest quarterback with 101 victories and the team honored him by retiring his No. 5 jersey and putting him in the Eagles’ Ring of Honor.

“I greatly appreciate what the Eagles organization has done for my career and my family,” McNabb told Buford.”I still support the team and I’m happy when they have success. Jeffrey Lurie is a close friend of our family and Andy Reid when he was coaching for the Eagles; the list goes on with the organization. So, I don’t think an ownership stake is one I could say no to. I would definitely look into it and see how I could help make a positive change.”

Such an honor to be voted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. I’m truly overwhelmed. I look forward to coming back and seeing the fans who supported me on and off the field during the exciting decade I spent there. #flyeaglesfly #anythingispossible. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tWUqEIWbDL — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) July 16, 2019

The 42-year-old has been openly lobbying to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, pointing to his statistics being better than Troy Aikman’s numbers. He got a huge vote of confidence from his former coach in Philly, Andy Reid. For now, he’ll have to settle for induction into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. He’ll be in town for a small ceremony on November 7 at SugarHouse Casino to receive that accolade.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target