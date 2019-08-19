Donovan McNabb could own the Philadelphia Eagles one day.

“It would be something to think about,” McNabb tells sports and entertainment journalist, Landon Buford.

“And if the opportunity arises, I would definitely consider it. I don’t shy away from any great business venture where you are rewarded with great capital while helping and uplifting the organization.”

McNabb retired from football in 2011, but he was the man during his playing days with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He set some records too. McNabb is the bird’s ll-time leading passer with a total of 32,873 yards.

McNabb is also the Eagles’ winningest quarterback with 101 victories. Philly honored Donny 5 McNabb by retiring number 5 jersey and puttig him in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Ring of Honor. “I greatly appreciate what the Eagles organization has done for my career and my family,” McNabb told Landon Buford.

“I still support the team and I’m happy when they have success. Jeffrey Lurie is a close friend of our family and Andy Reid when he was coaching for the Eagles; the list goes on with the organization. So, I don’t think an ownership stake is one I could say no to. I would definitely look into it and see how I could help make a positive change.”

Reid and McNabb had chemistry in the City of Brotherly Love.

For those keeping score at home: Back in ’99, Reid became one of just 11 first-time NFL head coaches to lead 12-or-more seasons with the same club.

Reid became executive vice president of football operations of the Eagles in 2001 and in case you forgot: Reid guided Philadelphia to nine playoff appearances (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010) during his 14-year tenure in Philly.

Per the NFL: During that time period, only Indianapolis (12) and New England (10) had more postseason appearances than the Eagles.

That’s substantial. During his time in Philly, Reid’s playoff accomplishments as a head coach included six NFC East division titles (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2010), five NFC Championship Games (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008) and one Super Bowl berth (XXXIX).

For those keeping score at home: If you include his time as an NFL assistant coach in addition to his stint with the Eagles from 1999-2012, Reid’s teams have made the playoffs 15 times and had a 19-14 record). He also coached in three Super Bowls and eight NFC Championship Games.

“That’s a football Godfather,” Kansas City Chiefs running back, Darwin Thompson told me.

“Andy Reid when you talk about football genius. No ego, humble he breaks the game down to the science the way we do things, the way we run routes is to the science. It’s all because of Andy Reid. From the outside looking in you may not see it but he’s not the superstar oh I won’t talk to you he’s a humble guy. When I met him I was starstruck but then I was like he’s cool. Andy Reid is cool people.

Donovan McNabb will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

Million Dollar Question: Is Donovan McNabb a Pro Football Hall of Famer?

“I’m his biggest fan,” Andy Reid told Yahoo Sports’ Kimberly A. Martin recently.

“I was there. I know he belongs there when you’re talking about the great players in the National Football League, five championship games, a Super Bowl, all those things. Good football player, man. Great football player.”