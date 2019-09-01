Eagles Interested in Signing LeSean McCoy [REPORT]

Turns out, the Eagles are interested in a reunion with LeSean McCoy. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that four teams have expressed interest in the running back, including his former team.

McCoy, who spent six record-breaking seasons in Philadelphia, was shockingly released Saturday by the Buffalo Bills. No one expects him to remain unsigned for long. There are already four teams vying for the 31-year-old’s services: Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers and Patriots.

The four teams with the strongest early interest former #Bills RB LeSean McCoy are the #Chiefs, #Eagles, #Chargers and #Patriots, sources say. For LA, it’s an option they are forced to look at with Melvin Gordon’s status uncertain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The running back rushed for 514 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 despite playing with a lingering hamstring injury. There is really no good reason to add him to their already stellar backfield — Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement — but maybe the nostalgia factor is too hard to resist.

While McCoy has yet to make his feelings known on social media, everyone knows he never wanted to leave Philly. He still keeps in touch with many former teammates, including Jeremiah Trotter, Brian Westbrook and DeSean Jackson.

LeSean McCoy Brings Hefty Salary

The Bills cut LeSean McCoy in order to clear salary cap space since the running back was due $6.2 million for 2019. Buffalo saved $2.6 million in dead cap space by releasing him. It’s reasonable to assume they asked McCoy to take a significant pay cut, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

Would the Eagles be willing to match that hefty salary? It’s a ton of money to pay an aging rusher in today’s NFL, especially when they don’t need another ball-carrier.

McCoy seemed to know his time was coming to an end in Buffalo. He told NFL.com that his “back’s against the wall” during an interview in training camp.

“I’m excited,” McCoy told NFL.com. “I’m a guy whose back’s against the wall — how are you gonna respond? There’s only two ways: You can crumble, or come out fighting. It’s as simple as that.”

Eagles Not Commenting on Clowney

The Eagles lost the high-limit Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes to the Seahawks. The game-changing defensive end went to Seattle in exchange for defensive end Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin plus a third-round draft pick. It was a small price to pay for one of the best pass-rushers in football.

The rumor mill had been ripe with reports of Clowney landing in the Eagles’ best. In fact, it was thought that Philly was his preferred destination. A deal never materialized, leading many to reason that the Eagles were never serious about acquiring him.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked about Clowney at his post-cutdown press conference and played it off. He didn’t want to comment on the matter.

“No, we are not going to get into any trade talks with any teams in any specifics,” Roseman told reporters. “I would say this: Anyone who is available at any level, whether they’re on the waiver wire or whether they’re available via trade, I promise we look into.”