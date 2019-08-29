Top 5 Players to Watch & Bold Predictions for Eagles-Jets

It’s almost time for the games to count with 10 days left until the season opener. The depth chart and roster cutdown have been analyzed and predicted. The camp battles have mostly been decided, save a few last-minute tweaks.

So now what? What is left to dissect about this (hopefully) Super Bowl team? Let’s make a few bold statements before the Eagles and Jets end the preseason. Head coach Doug Pederson began training camp with a motto: Everything Matters. He closed the preseason with the same message. This last game might be meaningless for the fans, but not for the players and coaches.

“It’s important. It’s important to them. It’s important to us as coaches, as evaluators, to see these guys perform, put them in successful — as good of a successful situation as we can so that they can succeed on the football field,” Pederson told reporters. “So this last game is very important. As a player, I’ve been a part of these games, so I know what it’s about. For me, this was my season, my whole season possibly came down to one game. So, it’s big for a lot of players.”

1. Josh Sweat Gets Cut This Weekend

The second-year defensive end just hasn’t shown enough to warrant a roster spot. Sweat showed up in the greatest shape of his life, bulking up his frame from 245 pounds to 265 pounds and overall looking strong and aggressive when he showed up at training camp. Then, the preseason started and he looked underwhelming. Sweat has done his share of good things, especially in that Titans game — and even held his own against Jason Peters in a few team drills early in the summer. Was it enough? Maybe. It depends on how many defensive ends they keep. Daeshon Hall and Shareef Miller have outplayed him.

Doug Pederson said Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall and Shareef Miller are competing for the 4th DE spot. Definitely a position to watch on Thursday night. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 27, 2019

2. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Starts Week 1

The rookie wide receiver had his coming-out party last week — eight catches for 104 yards against Baltimore — and folks were already pretty high on the Stanford product before that game. Arcega-Whiteside has all the tools: hands, speed, height, route running, intelligence. He can do it all. He was never in jeopardy of not making this team, but now he might be playing his way into the starting lineup. With DeSean Jackson possibly needing three to four weeks to heal from a broken finger, someone has to step up. The Eagles like Nelson Agholor too much in the slot. Arcega-Whiteside starts Week 1.

Arcega-Whiteside was the nation's highest-graded WR on money downs (3rd/4th) last year pic.twitter.com/Lef2GCRaaN — Connor Price (@PFF_ConnorPrice) August 23, 2019

3. Josh McCown Plays in the Regular Season

It took the veteran signal-caller a few snaps to get his timing and poise together last week. Once he found it, he showed why the Eagles dumped $2 million on his doorstep. McCown is a professional backup, iron-casted in the Nick Foles mold. He’s plug-and-play should Carson Wentz go down. McCown will get an extended look again in the final preseason contest and should impress even more with another week to learn the playbook. The Eagles will need McCown to play some games this season. Not due to Wentz getting hurt. No, I think he makes it through unscathed. McCown will be counted on to come in at the end of the year after the division is wrapped up.

4. T.J. Edwards Starts at Middle Linebacker

Not only does the undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin make the final 53, he actually starts a game at middle linebacker. Why? Edwards is too good to sit on the bench all season and the Eagles need help at the position. When? Not sure. Nate Gerry will get the nod to start the year, but that won’t last. Edwards has eight defensive stops this preseason, including a team-leading seven tackles last week. Pro Football Focus gave him a 78.0 run-defense grade and a 79.8 coverage grade. He’ll play in the regular season, and play well.

5. Rudy Ford Makes the Final 53

The coaching staff has been raving about the third-year safety and he’s going to get a ton of snaps tonight against the Jets. He’ll make the most of them. Ford, a former sixth-round pick, has the one thing you can’t teach: speed, blistering 4.34 speed. He’s a player the Eagles can use for depth in an already banged-up secondary, plus maybe even throw out on special teams as a return man. He’s an intriguing young player that fits a need.

