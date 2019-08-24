Ezekiel Elliott Holdout: O.J. Simpson Unloads on Cowboys RB, Jerry Jones

Will Ezekiel Elliott play for the Dallas Cowboys this season?

O.J. Simpson added his two cents:

“It’s about the money,” Simpson said via Twitter. “As long as you keep it about the money, it’s fine.”

Ezekiel Elliott is sitting out and the Dallas Cowboys are still successful at the running back position, at least through the start of the preseason.

Cowboys rookie Tony Pollard is living his best life in Elliott’s absence.

In Dallas’ win over the Los Angeles Rams, Pollard finished with 42 rushing yards on five carries and even scored one touchdown in the 14-10 win.

Asked if Pollard is the Cowboys’ bargaining chip in contract negotiations with the Elliott, Jerry Jones replied: “Who? Now Zeke who?”

Zeke was not amused with Jerry Jones’ commentary according to his agent via multiple reports.

O.J. Simpson sees it differently.

“I’m 100 percent on Jerry Jones’ side,” said O.J. Simpson.

“The man was telling a joke. Wasn’t that funny, maybe, but that’s all he was doing. He’s proven that he has supported Ezekiel through a lot of trauma over the last two or three years and I think he has the utmost respect for Ezekiel.”

During his 11-year NFL career, Simpson a five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP, became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. Simpson was also the only player to ever rush for over 2,000 yards in the 14-game regular season NFL format.

In the 90s Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Ezekiel Elliott is the NFL’s leading rusher. He had 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career.

The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played and won two NFC East titles.

Elliot has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.8 million this season, per Spotrac.

Elliott will make $9.09 million in 2020 on that deal. He had until August 7th to earn his benefits for this season.

While Elliott continues to hold out, he is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2021.

O.J. Simpson is not the only NFL legend to weigh in on Elliott’s holdout. Emmitt Smith was also vocal.

“I think the Cowboys should pay him,” Emmitt Smith told Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford.

“I think if you look at the scheme of things where things are today, leverage is the most important thing that we all have.”

Now an NFL Hall of Famer, Smith who led the league in rushing in 1992, didn’t participate in the Cowboys’ training camp and missed the first two weeks of the regular in 1993.

“You lose leverage, you lose opportunity. The Cowboys have leverage, they are going to lessen your opportunity. So, you have to strike while the iron is hot. There are so many options that the Cowboys have that he doesn’t have. Everyone in the world wants to talk about what he should do because they are not in his position. As a former player when are in that position when you have leverage you need to take advantage of the opportunity. I think people are going to test how far he is willing to go like they did with Le’Veon Bell. How far are you willing to go.”