Ezekiel Elliott Retweets Message to Cowboys About Richest-Ever Deal [LOOK]

Ezekiel Elliott just (indirectly) broke his silence.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ disgruntled running back, now on Day 28 of his much-ballyhooed and highly-publicized holdout, spoke volumes on Twitter Friday without saying a word.

Elliott retweeted retired Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas, who went on a tweet-storm in support of the two-time Pro Bowl rusher’s fight for a contract extension that could make him the NFL’s richest-ever back.

This was the tweet that caught Zeke’s attention:

“Throughout the course of NFL history, if you are the best player at your position (or clearly one of the best) when you re-sign a second contract with the team that drafted you, you usually beat the highest paid current contract at your position by 15 to 20%,” Thomas wrote.



A notable retweet from Ezekiel Elliott. pic.twitter.com/NJUQtx5iIF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 23, 2019

On Wednesday evening, Thomas, a former perennial All-Pro tackle, grabbed headlines by imploring Elliott not to take anything less than what Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams — a record-setting four-year, $57.5 million pact with $45 million guaranteed.

“If I am Zeke, and the Cowboys send me an offer anything less or equal to Todd Gurley, it’s going straight to voicemail,” Thomas wrote. “They can’t honestly think he would accept anything less than to be the highest paid running back. It’s just an insult to even start anywhere below that number.”

Thomas continued Thursday: “There is a valid argument to be made, that because of Zeke’s suspension and off the field issues, his value should be reduced, so even if you reduce the value a little bit, he should still beat the Gurley contract by 5%.

“Also, when you have a generational talent with some off the field troubles, typically you still pay them the higher rate, you just put a different structure into the contract where if there are additional slip ups, you can take back money or even get out from under the contract.”

“No Plans as of Yet” to Return Home

In the latest installment of As The Zeke Turns, an agreement between Dallas and Elliott doesn’t appear to be imminent, despite media reports floating around Thursday.

Beat writer Clarence Hill reports that Elliott, who returned to Cabo San Lucas following the Cowboys’ second preseason game, has “no plans as of yet to come home.” Elliott is training in Mexico with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who claims he wants to make Big D’s brightest star lose his lunch.

“I’m on my way there. He’s been busting his butt training,” Faulk said. “I got some drills and some stuff I used to do. … I’ve challenged him with his conditioning and trying to get him closer to football-ready, not just being in good shape. So I’m going down to try and make him throw up.”

Another Country Heard From

Working Thursday night’s Jaguars-Dolphins game for FOX, legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman threw his hat in the hot-take ring. Aikman said it’s a matter of when — not if — the sides strike a deal, and if he were advising Elliott, he’d recommend the same course of action.

Troy Aikman, working Thursday night's #Jags–#Dolphins game, expressed confidence that the #Cowboys will sign Ezekiel Elliott: "It's a matter of when, and at what price." Aikman said he's typically against holdouts, but if he were representing Zeke, he'd encourage it. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) August 23, 2019

