Gilbert Arenas Adds More Fire to Vince Carter’s Career, Hawks Legacy

If you want to know the answer to a question, ask Gilbert Arenas.

All week he has added his two cents about Carmelo Anthony’s career.

“Melo plays if Melo wants to play,” Gilbert Arenas told NBA writer, Landon Buford.

“At 35, he has a bunch left in the tank, but is he willing to sacrifice what he perceives he still has versus what teams need? They might need a guy to come in and play spot minutes and he is still a guy that thinks he is a star.”

Arenas also told you John Wall was the best point guard to ever put on a Washington Wizards uniform.

“Yes, I think so,” Arenas said of Wall.

“His longevity. Because people try to say I am, but he has played in Washington longer than I did. My impact was probably greater because I came on like a rocket, but his longevity outweighs what I did.”

That’s high praise.

Agent Zero has also told you how he feels about Vince Carter.

Headlines stated that Arenas suggested that Carter should play the role of a player-coach rather than taking up a roster spot.

“Vince should be on the bench as a coach or in the office giving his input,” said Arenas.

“That’s a roster spot. You have kids who are 27 in (the BIG3) that should be in the NBA. Why are they not in the NBA? It’s not that I don’t like that he’s playing, it’s just that I had to fight from the beginning. You see a guy who is over the hill already and think, ‘I’m better than you.’ But the coach isn’t going to put me in, and you have no reason to still be playing. You’re not playing for anything, but in his mind, he’s playing for the title of most seasons played.”

Arenas hasn’t played in the NBA in seven years. While in the NBA, he was a monster on the basketball court.

A three-time NBA All-Star as a member of the Washington Wizards, Agent Zero averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his carer.

Last season, Vince Carter played in 76 games for the Hawks where he averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The former Toronto Raptor also shot 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from downtown.

Arenas gave more context in an interview with NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“For Vince to last this long in the league, I already know what he brings to an organization and he his bring the work ethic in place,” he told Buford by phone.

“He is also showing up on time and being the constant professional everything you would want from a veteran. That part of Vince, I have no question about and that is important for young kids to see.”

Carter seems to know his role in the Hawks’ locker room.

“They say lead by your actions but I’m going to (speak up) to these guys,” Vince Carter told USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

“I want these guys to understand their importance. This is the foundation of what you want to be a part of in a couple years. So, OK, after two weeks maybe we lost four in a row. Are you tired of losing? Let’s fix the problem. Let’s fix our approach. Let’s go a little harder, whatever the case may be, that’s what we’re trying to change, which will hopefully roll over.”

A winner of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 2000, Carter’s former Nets teammate, Mikki Moore told me that Carter could play until he’s 45 or 46.

“Dude is talented at all three sports, no lie,” he said.

“I think Vince might be better at baseball than basketball. We did an event for the New York Yankees and he was knocking the ball out of the park, just playing around. Him and T-Mac are unbelievably athletic; it runs in their genes, I don’t understand it.”