Mecole Hardman Fantasy Outlook: Should You Draft Chiefs WR?

M

ecole Hardman entered this April’s draft as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation. During his time at Georgia, Hardman was a two year starter who showed that he could be a threat at the next level. He compiled 961 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career as a Bulldog.

The Kansas City Chiefs used their second round pick to take Hardman. This pick seemed like a perfect fit. As a young receiver, there is no better situation than joining a team with one of the league’s best offenses. Hardman will be catching passes from reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and running in an Andy Reid offense.

For the Chiefs, this gives them another offensive weapon. They also added running back Darwin Thompson who will contribute nicely. Throughout training camp and the preseason, it looks as though Hardman will be the Chiefs’ No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Mecole Hardman Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

For rookies, there is obviously no past numbers to look at in the NFL. Judging Hardman would be tough if he was on another team, but being in Kansas City helps his fantasy stock. Hardman does not have the individual potential as a rookie that receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. or Julio Jones had, but he is on the perfect team.

Mecole Hardman putting in work. pic.twitter.com/xyZjKdJs4h — DynastyFeed (@dynastyfeed) August 25, 2019

Hardman is second on the Chiefs in receptions and yards in the preseason. While these games do not matter, Hardman is the only Chief with two touchdowns. Take that anyway you want to. during his time at Georgia, there were worries about Hardman’s ability to make difficult catches and hold onto the ball. He struggled with drops and fumbling. Reid has found different ways to get the rookie involved whether it is on jet sweeps or shovel passes.

It is clear that Hardman is not a starting receiver on anyone’s fantasy team just yet, but is the rookie worth a draft pick?

Should You Draft Mecole Hardman in 2019 Fantasy Football?

The answer to this question is yes. And here’s why.

Hardman has enormous potential. By midseason, he could be a solid flex option. The Chiefs have plenty of offensive firepower, but there will be plenty of opportunity for Hardman. Kansas City is going to throw the ball, that is fairly obvious with Mahomes under center. Hardman is a speedster receiver that can be used in many different ways.

In your fantasy draft, consider Hardman right when the double-digit rounds begin. Around round 10 or 11, the players start to become thin and the bottom of the barrel is being scraped. Many teams leave those rounds to try and find their diamonds in the rough and Hardman can be one of those players for a team.

Being on the Chiefs is a huge positive when thinking about taking Hardman. He will not be a No. 1 option, but he will be on the field a lot throughout the season. Hardman can be used as a runner as well as a receiver and will be a red zone threat. When drafting, remember Hardman and make sure to stay him on your bench until he proves himself.