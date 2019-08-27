Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Bears QB

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Chicago Bears have a solid team with lofty aspirations–and much of their success, should they have it, will rest on the shoulder pads of third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

How Trubisky will respond in his second year under head coach Matt Nagy has experts divided. Some see Trubisky as awkward and scampering, while others think he’s primed for a breakthrough this year. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Bears quarterback in 2019 from a fantasy football perspective:

Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season. It was his first year in Matt Nagy’s system, and his QBR went from 77.5 in 2017 to 95.4 last year.

He was also a legitimate threat on the ground, rushing for a total of 421 yards–and he gained at least 43 yards in five different games. He also scored three times and displayed a keen ability to escape oncoming pass rushers. His o-line is solid and features all five starters returning. His running game has also gotten better with the additions of rookie David Montgomery and Mike Davis.

Mike Tagliere, an expert at FantasyPros, explains why Trubisky should not be overlooked as a legit QB 1 this season:

”He missed two full games last year, had an entirely new offense to learn, and had all new pass-catchers. Seriously, not one was the same. Despite that, he finished as the QB15 on the season (No. 11 in points per game). It’ll be his second year in Matt Nagy’s offense and he didn’t lose anyone. If you don’t realize he has upside similar to Cam Newton, you’re missing something…Most don’t realize that despite playing in the same number of games and throwing 52 fewer passes, Trubisky outscored Baker Mayfield by 23.0 fantasy points in 2018.”

When to Draft Mitchell Trubisky in 2019 Fantasy Football

Trubisky’s stats last year were slightly skewed by a six-touchdown performance against Tampa Bay, but he also made noticeable improvements throughout the season, and when he wasn’t dealing with a minor shoulder injury, he was a solid QB 1 option.

Those drafting Trubisky should still be judicious when starting him. He’s a top 15 fantasy quarterback with top ten potential, but he will have a game or two where he experiences some growing pains, as he did last season against the Rams.

Overall, though, look for Trubisky to have a better season statistically than he did last year. He won’t put up Patrick Mahomes type numbers, but 35 touchdowns and 4,000 yards aren’t crazy projections for him if he stays healthy; had he not missed two games last season, he arguably would have been close to those numbers.

Trubisky is currently listed as the 18th overall fantasy quarterback on FantasyPros, and he sits in the eighth tier sandwiched directly between Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins, and is the 123rd ranked player overall. Phillip Rivers, Dak Prescott, and Lamar Jackson are all ranked above him, but taking Trubisky before any of them wouldn’t be that huge of a risk. His weapons are real, and so is his potential for a breakout season. Don’t hesitate to draft him a tier earlier.

