Naomi Osaka Consoles Crying Coco Gauff in Inspiring Post-Game Interview

After a dominant win during the 2019 U.S. Open, winner Naomi Osaka invited Cori “Coco” Gauff to join her in what turned out to be an extremely emotional post-game interview. While Coco was already crying, visibly upset from her less than stellar performance during the match, Osaka won straight sets 6-3,6-0, in 67 minutes, the 21-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 1, pulled the 15-year-old budding superstar in for a hug.

At first Coco was hesitant to join in on the post-game interview saying, “I knew I would cry through the whole thing,” but fans could hear Osaka say in response, “No, you’re good. It’s better than going into the shower and crying.”

Coco thanked Osaka for being such a great mentor and competitor. The united front and mutual respect between the two tennis stars was moving moment for everyone watching. Osaka thanked the crowd for their “amazing energy,” acknowledging that she knew it was for Coco, who she described as “incredible.”

Osaka event went on to thank Gauff’s parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, for raising such a great player and young woman, both of whom were in attendance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday. Osaka said,”I just want to say, ‘You guys raised an amazing player. I remember seeing you guys training in the same place. I think Coco – you’re amazing.” The two tennis starts have known each other for years, and practiced together before the Miami Open in 2017.

The show of sportsman was incredibly inspiring, and the post-game interview quickly went viral on Twitter. The moment was described as “a lesson in civility and grace” and reminiscent of how Serena Williams treated Osaka after her big defeat. It also represented to many what the future of tennis will look like, acknowledging that these two women will continue to play and compete against one another for years to come.

What an amazing moment at the end of the match. Naomi comforts and asks a crying Coco to stay and do the on court interview with her pic.twitter.com/VtR9HgQCCH — WTA Tea (@WTATea) September 1, 2019

Y’all remember when Naomi beat Serena? And how emotional that moment was!? Fast forward to today and just seeing Naomi embrace Coco like that? What a moment! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/peBKmTPan7 — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 1, 2019

A lesson in civility and grace from Naomi Osaka to Coco Gauff. #USOpen2019 — Jenice Armstrong (@JeniceArmstrong) September 1, 2019

Naomi spends the start of her interview lauding Coco’s parents telling them they raised an amazing player. Then NAOMI cries. Wow. This is just so emotional. Class act….Both players. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 1, 2019

THIS EXCHANGE IS EVERYTHING. Getting Coco Gauff to do the on court interview shows the class and grace of Naomi Osaka. #USOpen #USOpenTennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/mCHiMb4V9T — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 1, 2019

Naomi tearing up while shouting out Coco’s parents in her post match interview, and I’m like pic.twitter.com/OR5bI1tU0T — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 1, 2019

Watching #Osaka #Coco post game interview & this is just #BlackGirlMagic at its finest! I love the support & love showing to one another & when Naomi started talking to her family about seeing them at the same training facility and being so happy they both made it…I just pic.twitter.com/XTbL6O7K7r — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) September 1, 2019

