Naomi Osaka Consoles Crying Coco Gauff in Inspiring Post-Game Interview

After a dominant win during the 2019 U.S. Open, winner Naomi Osaka invited Cori “Coco” Gauff to join her in what turned out to be an extremely emotional post-game interview. While Coco was already crying, visibly upset from her less than stellar performance during the match, Osaka won straight sets 6-3,6-0, in 67 minutes, the 21-year-old, who’s currently ranked No. 1, pulled the 15-year-old budding superstar in for a hug.
At first Coco was hesitant to join in on the post-game interview saying, “I knew I would cry through the whole thing,” but fans could hear Osaka say in response, “No, you’re good. It’s better than going into the shower and crying.”
Coco thanked Osaka for being such a great mentor and competitor. The united front and mutual respect between the two tennis stars was moving moment for everyone watching. Osaka thanked the crowd for their “amazing energy,” acknowledging that she knew it was for Coco, who she described as “incredible.”
Osaka event went on to thank Gauff’s parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, for raising such a great player and young woman, both of whom were in attendance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Saturday. Osaka said,”I just want to say, ‘You guys raised an amazing player. I remember seeing you guys training in the same place. I think Coco – you’re amazing.” The two tennis starts have known each other for years, and practiced together before the Miami Open in 2017.
The show of sportsman was incredibly inspiring, and the post-game interview quickly went viral on Twitter. The moment was described as “a lesson in civility and grace” and reminiscent of how Serena Williams treated Osaka after her big defeat. It also represented to many what the future of tennis will look like, acknowledging that these two women will continue to play and compete against one another for years to come.
