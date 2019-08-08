Odell Beckham Trolls Baker Mayfield on Instagram

Cleveland Browns stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield have been open about their rapidly growing chemistry on and off the field this offseason.

Beckham has showered Mayfield with praise on many occasions this preseason, and vice versa. But on the eve of the Browns first preseason game Beckham made sure to give Mayfield a warning on Instagram about performing up to standard.

Don’t worry Browns fans — OBJ was just having some fun with his QB.

Mayfield posted a photo from the Orange and Brown scrimmage with the caption, “Move with a purpose.” In the comments, Beckham left a message for his new quarterback.

“U better not (angry faces) up this year,” Beckham wrote. “I got you on my fantasy team!”

A bevy of other stars also responded to the post, from Trae Young of he Atlanta Hawks, to Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola and Jacksonville pass-catcher Dede Westbrook.

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Are Both Top Fantasy Options

If Beckham is being serious, he made the right pick in Mayfield to be his fantasy QB (especially if he picked himself as well). Cleveland’s second-year signal caller will be a popular pick after his stellar rookie season.

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie-record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and sparked the Browns to a 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

With a change of scenery, Beckham is also in position to excel with the Browns. He’s was banged up the last two seasons with the Giants — missing a combined 16 games — but has looked healthy so far through training camp, only missing a practice because of an illness.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He made the Pro Bowl three-times and has designs to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

Also in the equation is Jarvis Landry, who made the Pro Bowl last season and is one of the top receiving threats in the league. Mayfield should find his fair share of open targets to hit as defenses pick their poison against the Browns offense.

Odell Beckham Praises Baker Mayfield’s Leadership

With the Giants, there wasn’t a whole lot Beckham and QB Eli Manning could find relatable and the two clashed at time.

However, Mayfield and OBJ seem to be a match made in heaven, both playing the game they love with a hefty serving of swagger.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Mayfield has been mutually complimentary of Beckham and noted this week at training camp that the chemistry is coming along.

Baker to a leaping Odell for 6. #Browns pic.twitter.com/cs3QFktJhM — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2019

Mayfield gave an update on how the QB-WR chemistry has been at training camp.

“It’s coming along great, as expected,” Mayfield said. “I’m able to kind of put it anywhere with him.”

