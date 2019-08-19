Packers GM Vaguely Positive About Jimmy Graham’s Injury

Things were looking somewhat shaky for the Green Bay Packers offense by early Sunday evening with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined with back tightness and star tight end Jimmy Graham exiting practice with an apparent finger injury.

While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday afternoon he didn’t want to talk about injuries, he did offer a positive — yet vague — update on Graham’s health.

“I’m not going to talk about injuries, but I think we might’ve escaped one right there,” Gutekunst told reporters during Monday afternoon’s press conference.

Whether Graham, who was not in pads at the start of Monday’s practice, will play in Thursday’s preseason game in Winnipeg against the Oakland Raiders remains in question. He ran off Sunday’s practice field with a trainer with what looked to be, according to reports, a dislocated finger.

In his absence, the Packers turn to veteran Marcedes Lewis along with budding talents Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger; though, Sternberger has missed practice ever since getting rocked in joint practices with the Houston Texans two weeks ago. He was on the field for Monday but was not wearing pads, remaining out with a jaw injury.

Josh Jones, Kevin King, Oren Burks, Kabion Ento, Ibraheim Campbell, Jimmy Graham (no sighting yet), Danny Vitale, Greg Roberts, all out today. Jace Sternberger has his helmet today, but not in pads — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) August 19, 2019

The Packers did, however, offer a projection for Rodgers after the two-time MVP sat out last Thursday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood, Gutekunst said the plan is for Rodgers to play against the Raiders as he was back and throwing at Monday’s practice. He also added that he isn’t overly concerned if Rodgers doesn’t see preseason action before playing at the Chicago Bears for the season opener.

Aaron Rodgers is present for practice No. 16. Playing catching with Manny Wilkins, Malik Taylor & Allen Lazard. #Packers pic.twitter.com/586pNPlxJe — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 19, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Read Next: Davante Adams Sounds Off On Raiders QB Derek Carr’s Smack Talk