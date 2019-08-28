Patriots vs Giants: Game Notes, Preseason Series History

A tradition dating back to 2005, the New England Patriots and the New York Giants will meet in the final preseason game. With most starters likely to sit out on both sides, it will mark the final chance for players on the roster bubble to make a strong impression.

Both the Patriots and Giants are unbeaten in preseason play and will meet for the 29th time in the preseason. New England hosted the Giants back in 1971, the first-ever game at Foxborough Stadium.

This year, the teams will meet in regular-season play at Gillette Stadium as well on Thursday, October 10. But in the final dress-rehearsal, before regular-season play begins, we will get a glimpse as to who might become depth contributors down the stretch. Here’s what you need to know.

About Last Week

The Patriots moved to 3-0 in the preseason last week with a dominant defensive performance against the Panthers, winning 10-3. New England allowed 99 total yards of offense for Carolina. While the Patriots put up just 10 points, it was not for lack of offense. Tom Brady and the starters played well into the second quarter, finishing their night after a 15-play scoring drive lasting over eight minutes.

Backup Jarrett Stidham saw three of his drives fall short. His first drive was stunted in Carolina territory after a fourth-down stop. His two drives in the third quarter also resulted in no points, ending in a fumble and a missed field goal.

The Giants escaped with a narrow victory over Cincinnati, 25-23, last Thursday. Brittany Golden ran back a fourth-quarter punt 68 yards for a score to stretch the Giants’ lead to eight. In the final minutes, the Bengals got a touchdown of their own but missed the game-tying two-point conversion to seal their fate.

Game Notes

Brian Hoyer did not play against Carolina last week, seemingly losing out the backup job to newcomer Jarrett Stidham. The rookie finished 15 for 19 with 134 yards but was sacked five times and fumbled once.

Ufomba Kamalu is on the bubble but finished with a team-high five tackles and a sack against Carolina last week while playing in three different positions.

Rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers struggled early with Tom Brady at quarterback but picked up steam late with Stidham. He finished with seven catches for 74 yards. Meyers saw 75 percent of the offensive snaps and was in for three plays on special teams. Brady’s favorite target was Phillip Dorsett, catching all seven passes thrown to him for 47 yards.

This is a big week for the second-year tight end, Ryan Izzo. He saw in-game reps with Brady last week, snaring one catch for 18 yards over the middle.

Can another former Division 2 defensive back sneak onto the Patriots roster? Gunner Olszewski, now converted to wide receiver and return specialist, is fighting for his roster life and may be destined for a spot on the practice squad.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones has enjoyed a strong first preseason. Last week he went 9 for 11 with 141 yards passing. That followed an 11 for 14 showing a week earlier against Chicago and a perfect 5 for 5 in his debut.

Game Details

When: Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Ma.

Series History: Over the last 14 preseasons, the Giants have a 10-4 edge on New England including 7-2 since 2010. That included a four-year winning streak from 2014-17. The Giants lead the overall preseason series 18-10. In regular and postseason meetings, the all-time series is tied 6-6, including two Super Bowl victories for New York in 2007 and 2011. The last time they met in a game that counted was four years ago in the Meadowlands when a last-second field goal by Stephen Gostkowski gave the battered Patriots a 27-26 win.

