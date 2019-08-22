‘QB1’ Cast: Where Are They Now in 2019?

The popular Netflix show “QB1” showcases some of the top quarterbacks in the country during their final high school season. “QB1” Season 3 featured Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre and Nik Scalzo among other players. All three quarterbacks are beginning their freshman college football season.

Rattler is playing at Oklahoma where he was competing for the starting quarterback spot. The Sooners named Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts the starter after a three-way competition in camp. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley noted Rattler would start the season as the third-string quarterback.

“#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley says Tanner Mordecai will be the backup quarterback, with Spencer Rattler third. Says this was the closest QB battle since he’s been here,” The Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber tweeted.

This has fans wondering if Rattler will receive a red-shirt this season preserving his freshman status. Aber also reported the Sooners would “prefer” to red-shirt Rattler. That said, if Hurts gets off to a slow start, it could cause Oklahoma to consider burning Rattler’s potential red-shirt status.

Lance LeGendre Made the Surprise Pick of Maryland Over Florida State

When Season 3 started, LeGendre was committed to Kansas, but it looked like the quarterback might end up flipping to Florida State. Maryland pulled off a shocker as LeGendre committed to the Terps on National Signing Day. Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley originally recruited LeGendre to play for the Crimson Tide but made him an offer at Maryland once he became the head coach.

“Coach Locks actually offered me at the University of Alabama,” LeGendre told WGNO ABC. “He saw something in me before so when he got to the University of Maryland he also showed interest in me. It’s like a down the line thing. He’s been there. He’s been showing interest and I think I can do the job for him.”

Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson is expected to be the starting quarterback at Maryland. It would be a surprise if LeGendre sees the field early, but he could be a key building block for Locksley in the years to come.

Nik Scalzo Tore His ACL Again During a Kentucky Preseason Scrimmage

Scalzo fulfilled his dream of playing for a Power-Five team by heading to Kentucky, but the quarterback has had a difficult start to his college career. Scalzo tore his ACL for the second time in less than a year during a Kentucky scrimmage and required surgery to repair his knee. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops discussed the severity of the injury.

“I’m disappointed for him,” Stoops noted to Kentucky.com. “He’s worked extremely hard to come back as fast as he did from the first surgery, to be cleared and get out here to participate. He was doing a heck of a job and I really feel for him. That’s a hard surgery to recover from. He did it once and he’ll have to do it again, but I’m certain that he’ll be back at full strength.”

Scalzo was not expected to make an immediate impact for Kentucky this season with Terry Wilson returning as the starting quarterback. Hopefully, Scalzo can once again make a full recovery in time for the 2020 season.