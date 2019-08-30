3 Takeaways From Raiders vs. Seahawks: Nathan Peterman Earns Backup Job

And that’s a wrap for the preseason. The Oakland Raiders made the trek to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks for the final preseason game. Oakland gave a lackluster performance after pulling off three straight wins. The game ended Seahawks 17, Raiders 15. While there’s only so much that can be learned from a fourth preseason game, there were some notable things to come from the game. We should now have a better idea of how the roster is going to shape up after this game. Below we’re going to go through the biggest takeaways from the game.

1. Starters Stay Home

Counted 46 players in warmups. Unlike previous games, starters aren't watching on the sideline tonight. So it's pretty sparse. https://t.co/Y1UHGNm6FL — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) August 30, 2019

Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders starters decided to stay back home for this game. Jon Gruden didn’t have any intention to play any of them, so he let them take the day off. Starters rarely play in the last preseason game as the regular season is less than two weeks ago. We only got to see Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs for one drive through these four preseason games. Antonio Brown didn’t appear in any games outside of warmups.

Oakland has many new players on the offense and defense. The coaches must be happy with their development in practice because they haven’t needed to see them hit the field. We’ll have to wait until week one versus the Denver Broncos to see the new-look Raiders hit the field.

2. Keisean Nixon Seems to Have Made the Roster

"He's made more plays than any of our corners." As the stakes raise, @keiseannixon raises with them 📈 pic.twitter.com/XIuVtahakr — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 25, 2019

Keisean Nixon was among the players that didn’t make the trip to Seattle which makes it seem like he’s got a spot on the roster. He played very well against the Green Bay Packers last week and has impressed coaches. Nick Nelson probably sealed his ticket out of Oakland with his performance against the Packers. Nixon outshined him at every turn and earned that roster spot. A.J. Cole and he are the first two undrafted free agents to make the team. It’ll be interesting to see if Keelan Doss or Alec Ingold make the cut.

Nixon will be behind Gareon Conley, Trayvon Mullen and LaMarcus Joyner. Rookie Isaiah Johnson has missed time because of injury, but the Raiders will probably keep him on the roster because of his status as a fourth-round pick. Nixon likely won’t see the field too much at first. It’ll be interesting to see if he can develop into a solid cornerback.

3. Nathan Peterman Deserves Backup Gig

Mike Glennon picked a really bad day to make several bad throws. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but he was off for most of his time on the field and didn’t lead the team to any touchdowns. Nathan Peterman didn’t light up the scoreboard, but he’s been more impressive than Glennon through four preseason games. He hasn’t thrown a single interception and led the team to an impressive comeback against the Packers.

Glennon has thrown two interceptions and hasn’t done much. What makes this situation tricky is that Glennon has much better production in the regular season. Peterman has been absolutely terrible in his regular-season play. Based on this preseason, Peterman should win the job. Yeah, he couldn’t pull off the comeback against the Seahawks, but he did a lot to show that he’s improved since last year. It just depends on what Jon Gruden values more. He has a tough decision ahead of him.

