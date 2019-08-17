Raiders Sign Former Broncos & 49ers Offensive Lineman

The Oakland Raiders have made a move to sign former offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos and San Fransico 49ers, Cameron Hunt.

This move likely comes as a result of the team losing starting right guard Gabe Jackson for eight weeks because of an MCL injury. Hunt was on and off the Raiders roster in 2018 but never played a snap. In fact, he’s never played in a regular-season game before. He’s likely just going to be a camp body to help keep the starters fresh entering the season.

He played his college ball at Oregon University and was a starter throughout all four years there. He went undrafted in 2017 and was eventually signed by the Broncos. He wasn’t able to catch on there and made his way to the 49ers. He’s had a hard time staying on a roster and that probably won’t change once roster cuts are due.

The Raiders waived wide receiver Jordan Lasley in a corresponding move. Lasley’s departure shouldn’t come as a surprise. The team is loaded at wide receiver and it’s probably about time they started cutting off dead weight. Lasley hasn’t made any big plays in the preseason, so he’s the logical odd man out. He was a fifth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 but only lasted a year there. They got rid of him because he kept getting into fights and threw a football in a pond after scoring a touchdown. Mediocre receivers aren’t worth the headache. The Raiders only brought him in recently, so his tenure with the team wasn’t very long. The former UCLA Bruin will have to try his luck elsewhere.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Denzelle Good Returns to Practice

The Raiders got some good news with the return of offensive guard Denzelle Good. He had back surgery earlier in the offseason, so the team is planning to ease him back in. He was expected to fill in for Richie Incognito while he served his two-game suspension. With Gabe Jackson out, he’ll have a chance to start at either right or left. As it stands, it will probably be Jonathan Cooper and Good starting in the two guard spots.

Raiders Offensive Line Depth Chart

*Notes expected week one starters

LT: Kolton Miller*

LG: Denzelle Good*,

C: Rodney Hudson*

RG: Johnathan Cooper*

RT: Trent Brown*

Bench: Richie Incognito, David Sharpe, Brandon Parker, Gabe Jackson (injured), Denver Kirkland, Jordan Davey, Tyler Roemer

If Good is healthy enough, he should slip into the starting lineup and force Denver Kirkland out. Kirkland hasn’t played poorly this preseason, but Good is more experienced. This week one lineup isn’t exactly how the Raiders envisioned it would look like, but they’ll have to make do. If they were able to add Incognito and Jackson to that starting lineup, it would look really nice. If everything goes smoothly, they should have their preferred starting lineup before the season’s midway point. Derek Carr will probably just have to endure a few more hits while he waits.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Derek Carr Gives Update on Antonio Brown’s Status

