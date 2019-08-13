Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 13

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Antonio Brown looking forward to joining the Raiders after losing a grievance to wear his old helmet, Gleyber Torres continuing his remarkable home run barrage against the Orioles and Carlos Santana vaulting the Indians into first place with a walk-off home run.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown Loses Grievance to Wear Old Helmet, Looking Forward to Joining Team

In the latest chapter of helmet gate, an arbitrator ruled against Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown’s grievance to continue wearing his old helmet on Monday.

Brown confirmed the decision on his Instagram page and said that he is looking forward to joining his teammates.

Brown held a two-hour conference call on Friday with an independent arbitrator where he made the case why he should be permitted to wear his 10-year-old helmet.

The helmet according to ESPN is believed to be a Schutt Air Advantage model, which is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment.

Brown has complained about the new certified helmet, saying that it interferes with his vision, and even reportedly threatened to walk away from the game if he was not allowed to wear his old helmet.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders this past offseason and was given a three-year, $50.125 million contract.

With the helmet situation somewhat a thing of the past now, Brown will turn his attention to getting his feet healthy as he continues to recover from the frostbite he suffered from a cryotherapy machine.

Gleyber Torres Adds Three More Homers vs. Orioles, Sets New Divisional Era Record of 13 for Season



If Gleyber Torres vs. the Baltimore Orioles was a prizefight, the referee would have to step in and call it at this point.

The New York Yankees’ sensational shortstop homered three times during Monday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, bringing his season total of long balls against the O’s to a remarkable 13, which is the new record for home runs hit against a single team in a season in the divisional era (since 1969). Torres has 26 home runs on the season and half have come off the Orioles.

Torres went deep in the Yankees’ game 1 win and then followed up with two, three-run home runs in the nightcap, as the Yankees swept the doubleheader.

"You gotta put four fingers up when Torres comes to the plate, cause when he comes around 3rd it's too late." -Gary Thorne pic.twitter.com/M1W1FVOGci — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2019

With two games remaining against the Orioles, Torres has a chance at reaching the overall record of 14 home runs hit by Lou Gehrig vs. the Indians in 1936.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Carlos Santana’s Walk-Off Home Run Launches Indians Into First

CARLOS SANTANA WALKS IT OFF AND THE @INDIANS MOVE ON UP INTO 1ST PLACE IN THE AL CENTRAL!!!!#RALLYTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/NbYaUK3cTO — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 13, 2019

Carlos Santana has been Mr. August for the Cleveland Indians. Following his huge grand slam in the tenth inning on Sunday that propelled the Cleveland Indians to a victory over the Minnesota Twins, Santana was back at it in the clutch on Monday night against the Red Sox.

The Indians’ Brad Hand blew a one-run lead over the Boston Red Sox but leading off the bottom of the ninth, Santana stepped to the plate and smashed a game-winning, walk-off homer to lead the Indians to victory.

There's something different happening here … If you're not bought in yet, now's the time.#WWindians | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/TKDQpJ0GLE — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 13, 2019

The huge 6-5 win moves the Indians into sole possession of first place in the American League Central division for the first time since way back on April 20th.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Fresh off of winning 15 of their last 17 games, the surging New York Mets take on the NL East division-leading Atlanta Braves for a three-game series.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

NFL: Preseason Week 2 (Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders)

The second week of NFL preseason football kicks off Thursday night with five games, highlighted by No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals taking on the Raiders.

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE BMW Championship

The second leg of three tournaments in this season’s FedExCup Playoffs will take place this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. The top 70 players in the season-long standings will be eligible to tee it up at Medinah.

The top 70 is set. Next stop, @BMWchamps.@JordanSpieth & @HV3_Golf made huge moves, while two players with double-digit wins will head home. https://t.co/6lwt7D2Bli — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2019

The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship the following week at East Lake in Atlanta to play for the PGA TOUR’s top prize.

WHEN: Thursday; First-round coverage of the BMW Championship begins at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

