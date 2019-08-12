Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 12

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Simone Biles’ historic performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships that won her a sixth national all-around title and Serena Williams being consoled by her 19-year-old opponent as she was forced to retire from her match on Sunday due to injury.

All this and more as we jump-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Simone Biles Makes More History With Historic Floor Routine Move, Wins Sixth U.S. All-Around Title



Simone Biles continued her dominance in historic fashion on Sunday night, capturing her sixth U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

With the Toyko Olympics now one year out, Biles made quite the statement this weekend in Kansas City, making history by executing two moves that had never been hit before by a woman in competition.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner landed a triple twisting double somersault on the floor exercise on Sunday on her way to winning the all-around competition by 4.95 points over Sunisa Lee.

AIR BILES 😱 The height on @Simone_Biles historic pass is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/TAwNxBw9Rr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2019

On Friday night, Biles successfully landed a double twisting double somersault dismount off of the balance beam, becoming the first gymnast, male or female, to accomplish the feat.

Had to do a double-double take 👀@Simone_Biles is the first person in HISTORY to perform a double-double dismount on beam 🤯#USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/c5h7GkC3p2 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 10, 2019

With her sixth national all-around title, Biles ties the record set by Clara Schroth Lomady, who won six during the AAU era in the 1940s and 1950s.

.@Simone_Biles is the first woman in nearly 70 YEARS to win 6 U.S. all-around titles. That's it. That's the meet. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/jIOW4Zq04S — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2019

Biles now sets her sights on this October’s world championships in Germany, where she will look to add to her collection of four all-around world titles.

Emotional Serena Williams Retires From Rogers Cup Final Due to Injury, Comforted by 19-Year-Old Opponent

Serena Williams was forced to retire from the Rogers Cup final on Sunday due to back spasms.

Trailing 3-1 in the first set to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, Williams broke down in tears, as she couldn’t continue the match.

Showing incredible sportsmanship, Andreescu comforted Williams, hugging her and telling her, “I watched you your whole career. You’re a f—ing beast.”

“I watched you your whole career. You’re a f–king beast.” Serena Williams had to retire from the Rogers Cup with an injury, and her opponent Bianca Andreescu came over to comfort her. Respect 🙏 (via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/GX9NDMaNrk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2019

Andreescu was crowned the champion of the tournament in front of her home nation in Toronto but showed her respect for the 23-time major champion during the trophy ceremony.

“Serena, you made me cry. I know how it is to pull out of tournaments. It’s not easy,” said Andreescu. “This wasn’t the way I expected to win. You are truly a champion. I’ve watched you win so many times. You are truly a champion, on and off the court. I’m speechless right now. This has been a dream come true.”

Williams was apologetic to the big crowd at the Aviva Centre for not being able to compete.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today, I tried,” Williams said during the post-match ceremony. “But I just I couldn’t do it. Thanks to Jehovah for letting me come out here. And Bianca, you’re a great sportswoman. And thanks for my team. It’s been a tough year, but we’ll keep going.”

Two-time Champion.@PReedGolf has won THE NORTHERN TRUST once again! pic.twitter.com/0qJ6Al61ch — THE NORTHERN TRUST (@TheNTGolf) August 11, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians

The Indians tied the Twins atop the standings in the AL Central after taking three of four from them this past weekend. Cleveland will face the Red Sox for three games starting tonight before heading to New York to play the Yankees for a four-game set this coming weekend.

Meanwhile, on the docket for Minnesota this week is a road trip that includes two games in Milwaukee to face the Brewers and a four-game series in Texas to take on the Rangers.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET (Indians vs. Red Sox)

TV: ESPN

NFL: Preseason Week 2 (Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders)

The second week of NFL preseason football kicks off Thursday night with five games, highlighted by No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals taking on the Raiders.

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE BMW Championship

The second leg of three tournaments in this season’s FedExCup Playoffs will take place this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. The top 70 players in the season-long standings will be eligible to tee it up at Medinah.

The top 70 is set. Next stop, @BMWchamps.@JordanSpieth & @HV3_Golf made huge moves, while two players with double-digit wins will head home. https://t.co/6lwt7D2Bli — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2019

The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship the following week at East Lake in Atlanta to play for the PGA TOUR’s top prize.

WHEN: Thursday; First-round coverage of the BMW Championship begins at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

