Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 19

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Justin Thomas winning the BMW Championship to solidify his spot at the top of the FedExCup standings heading into this week’s TOUR Championship.

We’ll also take a look at the continuing preseason saga of Antonio Brown that saw the star receiver leave camp once again on Sunday following the NFL’s ruling that he couldn’t wear his latest helmet.

All this and more as we kick-start a new week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Justin Thomas Hangs on to Win BMW Championship, Heads to TOUR Championship as Number One Seed



Fresh off a course-record-setting performance on Saturday, Justin Thomas held on to the big lead he had to start the day on Sunday to win the BMW Championship and moved to the top of the season-long FedExCup standings.

Thomas, who shot a 61 at Medinah during the third round, carried a six-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau into Sunday’s final round. That lead would be cut to just two strokes after ten holes when Cantlay scored his fourth straight birdie and Thomas bogeyed the par-5 10th.

Both Thomas and Cantlay dueled on the back-nine, matching birdies on the 13th and 15th, but Thomas ultimately pulled away for a three-shot victory with the winning score of 25-under-par.

Finishing in third was Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who also pressed Thomas’ lead on Sunday with his second 9-under-par 63 of the week.

6⃣3⃣ Hideki Matsuyama records his second 9-under round of the week at Medinah. 🎌 He needed just 20 putts on Sunday. 🙌#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/siEyGshE5j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2019

Finau shot a 3-under-par 69 to finish at 18-under-par, but never really got into the mix on Sunday.

With the win, Thomas locked up the number one position heading into this week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

For the first time ever, the PGA TOUR will implement a “starting strokes” format that will grant players designated strokes to start the TOUR Championship based on where they finished in the FedExCup standings.

Thomas will begin the week at 10-under-par and will have a two-shot lead over No. 2 Cantlay who will start at 8-under. Rounding out the top five to begin the season finale will be Brooks Koepka (-7), Patrick Reed (-6) and Rory McIlroy (-5). The staggered scoring will drop all the way down to even-par for those ranked 26th-30th, which will have them beginning the week ten shots behind Thomas.

Here’s the full lineup and their designated starting scores.

Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the TOUR Championship after finishing T-37 at 7-under-par this week. Woods won last year’s tournament at East Lake to famously cement his comeback.

Unlike in previous seasons, the winner of this year’s TOUR Championship will be guaranteed to take home the FedExCup and the lofty $15 million prize.

Raiders General Manager Says It’s Time for Antonio Brown to be ‘All-in or All-out’ After WR Leaves Camp

"It's time for him be all-in or all-out." Raiders GM Mike Mayock says Antonio Brown is not at practice because he's still upset with the helmet issue. (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/LiFewTq3vM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2019

The saga of Antonio Brown’s preseason continued on Sunday and this time it sounds like Oakland Raiders GM Mike Mayock’s patience is beginning to wear thin on the situation.

On Saturday, a report came out that the NFL had ruled that Brown’s new helmet failed their test and would not be permitted to be worn by the superstar receiver this season. In turn, Brown left training camp once again.

Speaking to a group of reporters prior to practice on Sunday, Mayock said, “So, here’s the bottom line — he’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief.

“So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK? So, we’re hoping he’s back soon. We’ve got 89 guys busting their tails, we are really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope AB’s going to be a big part of it, starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story. No questions, OK? Just wanted you guys to know where we were. Fair?”

More on Antonio Brown leaving training camp again Sunday over what Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock said was over anger from being denied use of his helmet:https://t.co/YynzDLpq97 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2019

Brown was acquired from the Steelers in a trade back in March and has had a tumultuous training camp which began with him suffering frostbite on his feet from a cryotherapy mishap in July.

Then came helmet gate – the NFL would not permit him to use his 10-year-old Schutt Air Advantage helmet for the upcoming season because it was no longer certified.

So, what helmet will Brown use? When will he return? All questions remain unanswered in this bizarre summer of Antonio Brown.

One for the record books.@Pete_Alonso20 now owns the rookie NL record for home runs in a season! ❄️🐻 #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/Jga9CyUVYE — New York Mets (@Mets) August 18, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

The National League Central division remains a three-horse race heading into late August, as only two games separate the Cardinals, Cubs and Brewers. Two of those teams – the Cardinals and Brewers – lock up this week in an important three-game series in St. Louis.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Even though it’s just preseason, Monday Night Football is back! The 49ers and Broncos take the field and close out week 2 of the preseason tonight.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – The TOUR Championship

The top thirty players in this season’s FedExCup points head to East Lake in Atlanta this week for the TOUR Championship.

For the first time, the TOUR will use a staggered start to begin their season finale, with players assigned starting strokes based on where they finished in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Justin Thomas, who finished atop the standings following his win at the BMW Championship, will tee it up on Thursday at 10-under-par and have a two-stroke lead to begin the tournament.

WHEN: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET (First round coverage)

TV: Golf Channel

