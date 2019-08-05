Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 5

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by Tom Brady agreeing to a contract extension with the Patriots, a MLS player making a political statement regarding gun violence after scoring a goal and Odell Beckham Jr. pulling over to sign a fan’s license plate.

All this and more as we kick off the week and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

Tom Brady Agrees to Two-Year Contract Extension With Patriots, Set to Make $23 Million This Season

Even though Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension, he always will be on a year-to-deal with the Patriots. Deal can, and will, be adjusted each year as long as Brady plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his birthday weekend in style, agreeing to a contract extension with the Patriots through 2021.

Brady would have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season but he and the Patriots agreed on a two-year extension.

As a part of the terms of the deal, the Patriots also bumped Brady’s salary up for the upcoming season from $15 million to $23 million, making him the sixth-highest-paid QB in the NFL this year. With the deal, the Patriots will be getting an additional $5.5 million in salary-cap space for this season.

The three-time NFL MVP didn’t miss a beat last season, throwing for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns, as he led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title.

Brady has said in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45 but it remains to be seen if the Patriots legend will play out his new extension that would take him up to age 44 in 2021. I know one thing though – I would not bet against Brady.

MLS Player Alejandro Bedoya Scores Goal, Shouts Into Mic Imploring Congress to End Gun Violence

Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya scores a goal in tonight's game against D.C. United, runs over to a field microphone and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."

Via FS1 pic.twitter.com/7WH4PA08cs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 5, 2019

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya used the stage of a nationally-televised MLS game on Sunday night to get out a message to Congress.

After scoring a goal in the Union’s game at D.C. United in the first half, Bedoya found an on-field microphone and shouted, “Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!”

So Ale Bedoya grabbed a field-level mic after scoring his goal and shouted, live on national television: "HEY CONGRESS, DO SOMETHING. END GUN VIOLENCE NOW." My man. Need a lot more voices like his in pro sports. #DOOP #DCU pic.twitter.com/UrexCrVIx3 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 5, 2019

Prior to Sunday’s game, Bedoya spoke out on Twitter in response to the two mass shootings that took place in less than 15 hours over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their shit together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you? https://t.co/pHNw6EdueX — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

Bedoya grew up close by Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Following the Parkland tragedy, Bedoya honored the community by wearing an “MSD Strong” shirt underneath his jersey.

A great win last night!

Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. Grew up 15 min. from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage & keep on keepin’ on! #MSDStrong❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wd88iWk9b5 — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) March 4, 2018

VIRAL MOMENT THAT’S GOT EVERYONE TALKING: Odell Beckham Jr. Pulls Over To Sign Fan’s License Plate

OBJ really pulled over his car to sign this Browns fan’s license plate. Real one ✊ @brgridiron (via cantstick.2/IG beautifullu13/IG) pic.twitter.com/jhDJRO4uDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2019

A car full of Odell Beckham Jr. fans got a gift on Saturday that they will never forget.

The fans were driving in a car with a Browns-themed Ohio license plate with the ID “OBJR13,” when they spotted the Browns’ star receiver in the back-seat of a car next to them.

Video posted to the fan’s Instagram (seen above) shows the fans asking Beckham Jr. to sign their license plate. And wouldn’t you know it, Beckham Jr. had his car pull over and he ended up signing the plate that bared his initials and jersey number.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

National CHAMP 👏@RyanLochte with the victory in the 200 IM at Phillips 66 @USASwimming National Championship! #TeamUSA Champions Series presented by @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/gQUz2Sgu80 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2019

Ryan Lochte wins 200 IM national title in first meet back from 14-month suspension

J.T. Poston goes bogey-free for entire tournament to win PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship

Twenty-year-old Hinako Shibuno birdies 18th to win Women’s British Open

Chase Elliott wins second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins

Two of baseball’s best teams matchup this week in a three-game interleague series when the NL East-leading Braves take on the first-place team in the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:10 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE NORTHERN TRUST

The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week with THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This year’s PGA postseason will consist of just three tournaments, with the top 70 players in the standings following THE NORTHERN TRUST advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 will then book a trip to East Lake for the TOUR Championship, which will begin on August 22nd.

Tiger Woods will be teeing it up this week for the first time since his disappointing missed cut at The Open Championship.

WHEN: Thursday; First-round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

