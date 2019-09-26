Alshon Jeffery Fantasy: Start-Sit & Injury Status for Week 4

Alshon Jeffery is expected to play against the Packers putting him back in the fantasy football conversation for Week 4. Barring a last-minute setback, Jeffery is in the low-end WR2/WR3 range in his return as the star Eagles wideout and is likely to lead the receiver group in targets. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson noted that the team prepared all week as if Jeffery would play against Green Bay.

“Alshon kind of went in this week hoping, kind of anticipating him playing more in this game, so we went in with a full game plan with that in mind,” Pederson said, per Bleeding Green Nation.

Jeffery has not played since Week 1 when he had five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins. This also happened when DeSean Jackson had a monster game but the receiver continues to be sidelined meaning Jeffery should see even more targets in his return.

Nelson Agholor Stepped Up in Alshon Jeffery’s Absence, But His Usage Is Likely to Decline

Agholor became the Eagles WR1 in Jeffery’s absence much to the delight of fantasy owners. While Agholor has had a great start to the fantasy season, fans can expect to see his value take a drastic hit with the return of Jeffery.

Agholor had eight receptions in each of the last two weeks for a total of 157 yards and three touchdowns while Jeffery was sidelined. Despite his production, Agholor is best left on your bench as his targets are set to go down with Jeffery back in the picture.

Wentz Calls Jeffery a “Difference Maker”

Don’t just take my word for it, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz admitted that he is looking forward to having Jeffery back. Wentz called Jeffery a “difference maker” noting the receiver would “put a little fear in their defense.”

“I’m hoping to have him back,” Wentz explained to NBC Sports. “Obviously, having Alshon out there, he’s a difference maker. He’s a matchup problem for a lot of guys. Even when he’s covered I always think he’s open and he’s able to do some different things that are special, so having him out there would be a huge lift for this offense and I think it would definitely put a little fear in their defense, just knowing that he’s out there. They’d have to be aware of him.”

Starting Jeffery Has More to Do With Opportunity Than the Matchup

The Eagles are facing a Packers defense that is a top-five unit against the pass allowing just 197 yards per game. Philadelphia going on the road against a difficult defense is not an ideal matchup for fantasy. Especially for an Eagles offense that has been far from consistent to start the season.

That said, starting Jeffery is more about the opportunity and, depending on your roster, he is going to fall into the WR2/WR3 for this week. Overall, I consider Jeffery a start for Week 4 but send over any of your fantasy football questions on Twitter @JonDAdams.