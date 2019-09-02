Anthony Miller Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Bears WR

Anthony Miller had a productive yet slightly frustrating rookie season for the Chicago Bears in 2018. He led the team in touchdowns as a rookie, but he was also hampered by a shoulder injury for the majority of the season.

Miller had offseason surgery to repair his shoulder, and he seems ready to show what he’s got. He told the Chicago Tribune in April that his production was disrupted multiple times by the injury last year. Apparently, his shoulder had a tendency to dislocate at inopportune moments throughout the 2018 season: “Chicago hasn’t seen how I can play yet,” Miller told Colleen Kane.

“Every time I tried to stiff-arm, it would come out, or if I ran kind of crazy, it would come out. Really I was playing games with like one arm, making it happen. This year I’ve got two, so watch out.”

Anthony Miller Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

Miller’s numbers from his only season don’t necessarily scream out at fantasy owners. In 15 games, he caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns with a 12.5 yards-per-catch average. The catch-to-touchdown ratio is what’s interesting and important for fantasy owners to consider.

Miller knows how to find the end zone. 21% percent of the passes he caught last year were touchdowns. He has size, speed, and great hands with the ability to make defenders miss. He is slated to have a breakout season in 2019.

What About His Health?

His health is an issue for fantasy owners to consider, but those concerned about Miller’s injuries should also note that he has played through them. He played in 15 out of 16 regular season games as well as in the Bears playoff game against the Eagles with his bad shoulder. Miller has been tough, and now that he’s healthy, as he said, watch out.

He also has developed a stronger rapport with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is also looking to take a leap in year two of Matt Nagy’s offense. He had seven touchdowns while playing with one good arm in a new offense. Look for Miller to have a breakout sophomore season, with close to 900-1,000 yards and 8-10 touchdowns. If he stays healthy, he will produce.

When to Draft Anthony Miller in 2019 Fantasy Football

Miller is currently ranked in the upper eighth-tier as the 48th overall wide receiver and 117th overall player on FantasyPros. He is directly behind Michael Gallop, and just ahead of Dante Moncrief. Other wide receivers ranked higher than Miller include DeSean Jackson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Emmanuel Sanders. Miller is worth drafting ahead of them all.

Miller has consistently displayed a keen ability to find the end zone throughout his entire career. He caught 37 touchdowns in three seasons at Memphis, while also rushing for three. He is a definite late-round fantasy sleeper this season, and he will be a solid flex option with WR2 capabilities. He’s absolutely worth taking a round earlier.

