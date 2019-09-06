Antonio Brown Fantasy: Is Raiders WR a Start or Sit in Week 1?

The plot continues to thicken for the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown. It wasn’t long ago that a suspension seemed like a foregone conclusion and it was even a possibility that he’d get cut. Well, it’s now being reported that he’s given an “emotional apology” to his teammates and that he could even avoid a suspension altogether.

Here is a sense of how quickly things are changing in Oakland: Yesterday, #Raiders coach Jon Gruden told people AB was not in their plans for Monday. Now, I hear… there is a real chance he not only does not get suspended but actually plays. Wild times — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019

Antonio Brown’s short tenure in Oakland has been bizarre, to say the least, and it somehow keeps getting crazier and crazier. The Raiders have to be frustrated with his behavior, but they’re not the only ones. Fantasy football players that drafted Brown early are probably pulling their hair out if they took him over Michael Thomas or DeVante Adams. Well, you’re probably stuck with him and the headaches he causes, but this recent news should have you feeling a little better.

UPDATE: Jon Gruden has said that Brown is on the slate to play in week one versus the Broncos.

Antonio Brown Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Broncos

This whole thing is a huge turn of events and could seriously change Brown’s fantasy football value heading into week one. When he plays, Brown is one of the best fantasy options out there. The Raiders offense faces a tough test against a strong Denver Broncos defense to start the season. Denver allowed just 348 points to wide receivers in advanced leagues during 2018, according to CBS Sports. This made them one of the top defenses against wide receivers in the NFL. Not much has changed on defense, except that they’ve hired Vic Fangio as head coach. This fact should only make them stronger.

Brown put up one of his lowest statistical performances against the Broncos in 2018. He only mustered 67 receiving yards and didn’t score any touchdowns. That fact coupled with all the drama could scare owners from playing Brown in week one.

Should You Start or Sit Antonio Brown in Week 1?

What a difference 24-hours can make for somebody with Antonio Brown’s talents. Based on Thursday’s news, nobody would’ve wanted him in their lineup because it looked like he had zero chances of playing. Now with the news that he could play, things have changed. While the matchup against the Broncos isn’t ideal, you have to start Brown. Yes, there are so many unknowns going into his first game as a Raider, but he’s just too good to let him sit on your bench.

The last game he played, he accumulated 185 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. He is with a different team and has a new quarterback, but he’s going to be the focal point of the Raider offense. There’s no way Jon Gruden would let him get away with this recent outburst if he wasn’t going to be. He’s going to be looked at early and often. The Broncos know this, but few teams have demonstrated an ability to stop the wide receiver on a consistent basis.

