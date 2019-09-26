Antonio Brown Says He’s the ‘Best’ and the NFL ‘Needs’ Him

If you thought we had heard the last of Antonio Brown on the NFL and his future, you may want to think again.

As if this saga couldn’t take any additional twists and turns, the former Pro-Bowl wide receiver took to Twitter to post a few more random tweets. During a seven-minute time frame on Thursday, Brown posted about how the NFL needs him, how he’s aiming to play on his fourth team this year and how he’s still “the best.”

Here’s a look at the timeline of Brown tweets, in the order that he posted them.

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Antonio Brown Has Only Taken to Social Media to Fire Jabs at Teams

The last time Brown took to Twitter was this past weekend following his release from the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old wide receiver had previously stated he wouldn’t play in the NFL anymore due to owners having the ability to easily void contracts. This was shortly after the Patriots released Brown following one appearance with the team.

This was Brown’s last tweet, challenging Patriots owner Robert Kraft on whether or not he would pay the guaranteed money in his deal ($9 million from New England).

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown appeared to also be referencing the roughly $31 million in guaranteed money that the Oakland Raiders owed him.

What Are Antonio Brown’s Motives With These Tweets?

It’s hard to make sense of Brown’s motives here. On one end, this really could be a case of a delusional man screaming for help. On the other end, Brown could really be using all of these tweets as a way to grab attention in a manner that could help him get back on the field or potentially open other avenues possibly.

One thing is for certain — these tweets and these actions can’t be helping his football career. If anything, he’s putting a nail in the coffin to what little chance he had of reviving his NFL career.

This is about as drastic of a dropoff for an NFL player still in his prime in the history of football. Just a month ago, Brown was about to enter the 2019 season regarded as the best receiver in all of football.

It was just last season that Brown had a pristine image in the NFL. Prior to the 2018 season, he hadn’t involved himself in any drama and was the cover athlete of the video game “Madden 19.” He actually led the league in touchdown catches last year and was named to his seventh Pro Bowl last season.

However, the infamous helmet saga, the confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and the multiple sexual misconduct allegations have rightfully impacted Brown’s football career.

Now, it’s hard to imagine he’ll ever get another job in the NFL again. There are only so many second chances a person can receive and Brown very well may have used up all of them.

