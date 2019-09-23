Carmelo Anthony Joining Nets? Analyst Reveals Fit with Kyrie Irving in NYC

Carmelo Anthony joining the Brooklyn Nets has been just as a popular discussion as him joining the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Which team fits Melo’s skillset better?

.@ScoopB says Jamal Crawford and Carmelo Anthony need to be signed! #SCOOPBUNFILTERED pic.twitter.com/EFbCZZH6T5 — Basketball Society (@bbsociety_) September 9, 2019

“I think he fits better with Brooklyn because he has a better chance to play over there,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But from a longevity stand point and it’s funny, I don’t know if you follow social media commentary, but anyone who is trying to defend Carmelo and explain why he should be the league, people always seem to bring up Jared Dudley. Why is he playing? Why is he collecting checks still? Stealing money, etc.?” It’s more to it than just playing. Like I said, Carmelo is a top 200, 100 player right now. There’s fit, knowing your role on a court, not being a burden, not putting pressure on the coach, etc.”

The Nets have a potent roster with names like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie complimenting Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They will likely be without Durant this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been discussed as a fit for Anthony as well. From a basketball standpoint, head coach Doc Rivers and his new core of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could use the help.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Melo was traded to the New York Knicks at the NBA’s trading deadline in 2011.

Six times he was chosen as an NBA All-Star and he won the NBA Rookie Challenge MVP. He won a College Basketball National Championship at Syracuse under head coach, Jim Boeheim. Representing team USA in the Olympics, he won a Bronze Medal at the 2002 Junior Team and 2004 Athens Olympics. Additionally, he won two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. After signing with the Rockets he was later dealt to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline.

In his rookie season, Melo became the first rookie since David Robinson to lead a playoff team in scoring.

In one season in OKC with the Thunder, Anthony averaged career-low numbers.

For those keeping score at home: Melo averaged 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting, made 36 percent of his 3-pointers and his true shooting percentage was 50 percent; his worst ever.

Granted, he was not option one or two with Russell Westbrook and Paul George as the top two options. It is arguable that Melo was option 4 behind Steven Adams and from the very beginning in Oklahoma it seemed that Melo was doomed.

NBA training camp opens up this month. The NBA’s regular season begins next month. Throughout the whole NBA offseason, Anthony’s garnered support from his NBA contemporaries.

“Melo’s a Hall of Famer,” Steve Nash told Landon Buford of Fanactics View.

“One of the truly great scorers the league’s had. He’s still got something to offer and I hope he lands on a team.”