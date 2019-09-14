Chargers vs. Lions Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers go for their second win of the season when they visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Both teams had meltdowns late and had their games go to overtime last week. Will the Lions bounce back at home?

The Chargers escaped with a 30-24 overtime win against the Colts last Sunday after blowing a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter while the Lions blew an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals and had to settle with a disappointing 27-27 tie.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-0-1)

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 PM ET

Ford Field

Coverage: CBS

Chargers -1.5 vs. Lions

Over/Under: 47

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers didn’t miss Melvin Gordon last week, they averaged six yards per carry against the Colts, with rookie Justin Jackson gaining 9.5 yards each time he was handed the ball and Austin Ekeler ran for 57 yards and one touchdown on six carries and added six catches for 96 yards and two more scores, including the game-winner in overtime. He finished with career-highs in receiving yards (96), yards from scrimmage (154) and touchdowns (three) against the Colts.

Jackson ran for 57 yards on just six carries and with his explosiveness, he proved that he deserves more opportunities moving forward. Philip Rivers completed 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and Keenan Allen caught eight passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Detroit Lions

The Lions allowed two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final six minutes of a game they should have won. Kerryon Johnson ran for just 49 yards on 16 carries and the whole offense disappeared when it mattered most. Matthew Stafford completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns but he was just 3-for-10 for 29 yards in the last two minutes of the first and second half and 1-for-4 for 12 yards when the Lions led by seven points in the fourth quarter.

This will be Stafford’s 130th consecutive start, second only to Phillip Rivers but he has to be better in clutch situations. T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola were bright spots in the tie at Arizona. Hockenson caught six passes for 131 yards and one touchdown and Amendola made seven receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Trends and Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers are:

7-1 ATS in their last eight road games

5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

5-2 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a losing record

5-1 ATS in their last six meetings

The Detroit Lions are:

4-12 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a winning record

1-4 ATS in their last five home games

1-5 ATS in their last six games on FieldTurf

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who caught four passes for 60 yards against the Colts, suffered a left knee fracture and will miss this game and wide receiver Mike Williams is questionable after sustaining a knee injury. Not having Henry and Williams hurts the offense but the Chargers have other playmakers and the Lions won’t be able to neutralize pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

The Lions couldn’t put away a team with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach and the Chargers are a formidable opponent. I’m buying low on a team coached by Matt Patricia and laying the short number with the favorite.

Pick: Chargers -1.5

