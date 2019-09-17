Demarcus Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Can Chiefs WR Repeat Production in Week 3?

Every fantasy season there are players who become household names after being in the dark. After Week 2, it was Demarcus Robinson.

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Oakland to take on an AFC West rival and Robinson stole the show. He finished with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the win. This was after Robinson hauled in one catch in Week 1 which went for no yards. Those 172 yards is already more than half of what Robinson finished with in 2018 when he had 288 receiving yards on 22 catches.

Robinson will be one of the most researched players after his performance in Oakland. He was most likely on fantasy waiver wires and that has changed after his breakout game. Does Robinson have what it takes to repeat his performance in Week 3 and become a fantasy starter?

Demarcus Robinson Fantasy: Matchup vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 which will be their first game in Arrowhead. In 2018, the Ravens had the best defense in football. They allowed the least amount of yards per game with 292.2. The Ravens held teams to just 210 yards through the air and 82.9 rushing yards. Baltimore has lost a few key pieces from last year’s defense.

So far this season, the Ravens have had two easy games to begin their season. Week 1 has to be thrown out the window when they dominated the Miami Dolphins. In Week 2, Kyler Murray threw for 349 yards against the Ravens. The Arizona Cardinals had two receivers eclipse the 100 yard mark.

Through two weeks, the Ravens have allowed just 41 rushing yards. The Chiefs will get more but they are a passing team and that will not change. Patrick Mahomes has lit up the league so far. He leads the league with 821 passing yards and is in a three way tie at the top with seven touchdowns. The Chiefs are going to throw. Even when teams know they are going to throw, they will throw and they will complete it.

Should You Start or Sit Demarcus Robinson in Week 3?

In game one it was Sammy Watkins, this week it was Robinson. The Chiefs have done a tremendous job at using their weapons in the absence of Tyreek Hill. Robinson was able to break two long touchdown catches in Week 2 but things might be more difficult in Week 3.

It is always risky to claim an unproven wide receiver and immediately insert him into your fantasy lineup. On the other hand, it might be smart to milk every last drop of success out of Robinson before Hill returns. If you lost Hill to injury on your team, adding Robinson is a no-brainer. That is an important handcuff to acquire.

In Week 3, Robinson should be viewed as an emergency start as a flex player. Despite the breakout in Week 2, Robinson did not register a yard in the first game. The Chiefs have been riding the hot hand at wide receiver through the first two games. Robinson will be on the field a lot against the Ravens. He will play a high number of snaps so if you are brave and want to take the chance, then go for it. Otherwise, this is a big game for Robinson to prove that he can contribute on a weekly basis.