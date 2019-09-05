Chiefs Schedule: Predicting Every Game for the 2019 Season

The 2018 season ended in disappointing fashion for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes watched as Tom Brady led the New England Patriots on a 13 play, 75 yard drive on the first possession of overtime. A Rex Burkhead touchdown ended the Chiefs hopes at a Super Bowl. In 2019, the Chiefs will look to change that narrative.

The regular season begins on Sunday. The Chiefs enter the season healthy and primed for another big year led by their MVP quarterback. Tyreek Hill is back on the field after a messy offseason and Travis Kelce is recovered from ankle surgery. Kansas City made strides in turning their defense into a powerhouse, but there is still work to be done. If all goes right, the Chiefs will once again be one of the best teams in the league.

Chiefs 2019 Schedule

Week 1: @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 9/9

The Chiefs will be immediately tested in 2019. Despite the Jaguars poor season in 2018, they enter this year with one of the league’s best defenses. They added Nick Foles to be their quarterback, but he will enter week one banged up. This is something the Chiefs can take advantage of. Florida is being threatened by a hurricane so the league is hoping they can get this game in. If they do, the Chiefs should have just enough on offense to get a first week win. This game will be higher scoring than people might think.

Score: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 21

Week 2: @ Oakland Raiders – 9/15

The ‘Hard Knocks’ Raiders will host the Chiefs in week two. Jon Gruden is entering his second season at the helm of the Raiders. This has allowed him to get comfortable with the team and make some moves that he wanted. Playing the Chiefs has not been kind to Oakland. Kansas City is 8-2 against the Raiders since Derek Carr became the quarterback. The game is in Oakland and it is a division match up but the Chiefs should get the better of the Raiders, especially on offense. This could be the first 40-point outburst for the Chiefs in 2019.

Score: Chiefs 41, Raiders 24

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens – 9/22

This will be the first game for the Chiefs against a playoff team from last season, and it is a good one. The Ravens have one of the fiercest defenses in all of football. They made some changes but will still be a tough unit. The Chiefs will have momentum with this being their first game at Arrowhead. Defensively, Kansas City will have to game plan to stop Lamar Jackson from running the football. If they keep him in the pocket, they will have success. This would be a huge early season win if they need a tiebreaker towards the end of the season.

Score: Chiefs 24, Ravens 20

Week 4: @ Detroit Lions – 9/29

Three of the Chiefs first four games are on the road. Luckily, they could get off to a good start given their opponents. The Matt Patricia experiment failed in Detroit in year one. It is unknown if it will change this season. Patricia is a defensive coach, but the Chiefs offense has too much firepower for the Lions to stop. This will be another high scoring game but the Chiefs will have the advantage in those kinds of games. This is a chance for the Chiefs to start the year with a four-game win streak with three of them being on the road.

Score: Chiefs 38, Lions 27

Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts – 10/6

The new look Colts. This was a much more desirable match up when Andrew Luck was under center. With the All-Pro quarterback retiring, that leaves Jacoby Brissett in charge of the Colts’ offense. The last time the Colts visited Arrowhead, it was a 31-13 victory for the Chiefs in the Division Round of the AFC Playoffs. The Chiefs defense set the tone early and the offense cruised from the start. Heading into this game, it will have to be the same game plan for the Chiefs. They cannot afford to take the Colts lightly because Luck is not playing.

Score: Chiefs 28, Colts 17

.@AdamSchein's 2019-20 Playoff Predictions for the AFC: AFC East: New England Patriots

AFC North: Cleveland Browns

AFC South: Houston Texans

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Wild Card 1: Los Angeles Chargers

Wild Card 2: Buffalo Bills Agree? Disagree? pic.twitter.com/g0MefeVJTC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 4, 2019

Week 6: vs. Houston Texans – 10/13

Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill vs. DeAndre Hopkins. There is no shortage of star power in this game. Houston will come in with the better defense but there are factors against them in this one. At the quarterback position, Mahomes is above Watson. This is a home game for the Chiefs where they were 7-1 last season. The biggest one is the coaching match up. Andy Reid will out coach Bill O’Brien in one of the best offensive showcases of the season. The Chiefs keep rolling, but barely.

Score: Chiefs 37, Texans 31, OT

Week 7: @ Denver Broncos – 10/17

The Thursday night games usually favor the home team. In this game last season, the Chiefs escaped with a 27-23 win in Denver. Traveling to the Mile High City on Thursday night will be tough for Kansas City, especially against that Broncos’ defense. Vic Fangio is the new head coach in Denver and that means they will be a hard nose team. Denver ranks in the top three in NFL defenses heading into the season. Kansas City can compete with anyone, but on a Thursday night, this is a game that could trip them up.

Score: Broncos 23, Chiefs 21

Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers – 10/27

Coming off their first loss, Kansas City will look to get back on track. They will have 10 days to prepare for Aaron Rodgers after a Thursday night game. Rodgers will finally have a head coach that he approves of in Matt LaFleur. He is supposed to be an offensive genius, but it does not help their defense. In a prime time game between two elite quarterbacks, expect the reigning MVP to get the better of the former MVP.

Score: Chiefs 34, Packers 28

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings – 11/3

The Chiefs NFC North schedule continues with the Vikings, who will be better this season. Kirk Cousins had a strong statistical season in his first in Minnesota. He will parlay a better season with some more wins and a possible playoff appearance for the Vikings. However, they will lose in Arrowhead. The Chiefs will continue to defend home field in this one.

Score: Chiefs 27, Vikings 24

Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans – 11/10

The Titans finished 9-7 in Mike Vrabel’s first season in Tennessee. They did not make the playoffs but proved to be a tough match up. In the end, they do not have enough offense to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs. Home or away will not affect this outcome. If this game is played on any flat piece of land, the Chiefs will outscore the Titans.

Score: Chiefs 35, Titans 17

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers – 11/18

The game that everyone has been waiting for. The first match up between the Chiefs and the Chargers. Their two games could be the difference between a division title and a wild card spot. The Chargers are clearly the Chiefs biggest competition in division play. Going to Los Angeles on a Monday night, second straight on the road, is not an easy draw for Kansas City. These teams split their games last season, and that could be the outcome in 2019 as well.

Score: Chargers 38, Chiefs 31

Week 12: BYE

The Chiefs enter their late bye week at 9-2. They could be sitting at the top of the division depending on how the Chargers played. The Chiefs have some tough games to finish their season.

Week 13: vs. Oakland Raiders – 12/1

Coming off a bye, the Chiefs should have their way with the Raiders. Oakland is just not as talented as the Chiefs and it will show in their two match ups. The Raiders defense will not be able to stop Kansas City. Also, by December, who knows where the Raiders will be and how hard they will play in a game that they are big underdogs on the road.

Score: Chiefs 44, Raiders 28

Week 14: @ New England Patriots – 12/8

This is a rematch of the 2018 AFC Championship Game. This is a game that the Chiefs will have circled on their calendars after coming up just short in January. The Chiefs lost both games to New England last season. They lost a 43-40 shootout during the regular season. This will be another high scoring game. Until Mahomes and the Chiefs prove that they can top Brady and the Patriots, it is impossible to pick them. Especially when the Patriots play in Foxborough.

Score: Patriots 45, Chiefs 38

Week 15: vs. Denver Broncos – 12/15

The Chiefs will remember a week seven loss to Denver where they were handed their first loss. This time around, the Chiefs are home and there is revenge in mind. In week 15, the Chiefs cannot afford to lose these games. They should be fighting for a division title. Expect the offense to figure out the Broncos’ strong defense in this game.

Score: Chiefs 28, Broncos 14

Week 16: @ Chicago Bears – 12/22

Classic trip up game. This is a game where the Chiefs are looking ahead to a massive week 17 match up. The NFL sent them to Chicago on week 16 to take on a playoff team from last season. This would be a huge win if they can pick it up, but this is a major trap game for the Chiefs.

Score: Bears 27, Chiefs 17

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 12/29

The Chiefs season could come down to one game. They will play their final regular season game in Arrowhead against the Chargers. This could be for the division and maybe more. The Chargers got the better of Kansas City in their first meeting and the Chiefs need to return the favor. These games are never easy. But, with everything on the line, the young quarterback comes up big. All eyes will be on this game which will be played on a Sunday afternoon. Chiefs win.

Score: Chiefs 34, Chargers 31

Final Record: 12-4

It is another 12-4 finish for the Chiefs in 2019. This could mean another AFC West title and another chance to host some playoff games. Mahomes will take a step back from his 5,000 yard, 50 touchdown season, but he will still be one of the best players in the league and finish top-3 in MVP voting. This could be the year that the Chiefs finally take that next step to the Super Bowl. It is impossible to predict but they have one of the best rosters on paper and it will show. Looking ahead, the future is bright. Contract extensions should be done with Hill and Chris Jones before the 2020 season. Mahomes will clearly still be around, and this team will be strong for the upcoming years as well.

