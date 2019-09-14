Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up right where they left off in 2018. Their offense scored 40 points in Week 1. They will take their high-powered offense on the road this week to take on AFC West rival Oakland Raiders.

Both teams were winners in their first game but it was the Raiders who were surprises. After all the drama surrounding Antonio Brown and the team, Oakland went out and picked up a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos. The adrenaline is down from the win on Monday night and now they will welcome a much better team into town.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Preview

The Chiefs will come into this game without one of their best players. Tyreek Hill suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. He had just two catches for 16 yards in their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes and now they have Sammy Watkins. The Chiefs’ No. 2 receiver will be forced to move into the top spot but it looks like he can handle it. Watkins finished with nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in their first game. He scored the first touchdown of the season from 68 yards out. Mahomes finished with 378 yards and three touchdowns. Last year’s MVP made an early case to repeat.

The Raiders might have been the surprise of the entire week. It is not easy to put drama behind you and the Raiders had plenty. They released Brown just two days before this game but that might have been motivation. Derek Carr played like the former MVP candidate that he was. Carr finished 22-26 for 259 yards and a touchdown pass. The Raiders’ first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs scored twice in this game.

This is a division game. The Raiders and Chiefs are two teams that do not like each other. The atmosphere will be great in Oakland but the Chiefs may be too much heading into this one.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Pick & Prediction

These two teams met twice in December last season. The Chiefs won both of those games in different fashions. The first meeting was close but the Chiefs blew out Oakland in the final game of the season. In this game, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 7.5-point favorites.

This game will come down to offense. Despite their performance against Denver, the Raiders do not have the firepower to keep up with a team like Kansas City. They should have come down from their Week 1 win. This will be a statement game for the Chiefs. They are looking to prove that they are Super Bowl contenders and that they can still put up points without Hill.

The o/u is set at 53.5. Will the Raiders score a little to go over? That is the ultimate question. The Chiefs will certainly do their fair share of scoring. Their defense has not put it all together yet so there should be scoring chances for Oakland. There should be points in this one but the game will be decided early.

PICK: Chiefs -7.5

OVER: 53.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Chiefs 37, Raiders 21

READ NEXT: Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick