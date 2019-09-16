Bulls Rookie Coby White Reveals Why Chicago Could Make NBA Playoffs

The Chicago Bulls addressed some needs during the offseason.

They added Thaddeus Young, a proven veteran leader to their roster. Named to the NBA’s All Rookie Second team in 2008, Young was the 12th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2007 NBA Draft.

A stats stuffer, Young had some memorable moments in the City of Brotherly Love like the 30 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals stat line he put up against the Dallas Mavericks.

After stints with the Sixers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, Young is looking for stability in the Windy City with Bulls.

He’ll join a young team Chicago team that is led by Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ top option offensivly last season.



For those keeping score at home: LaVine posted his best statistical numbers of his career with 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 games.

A two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, he’s rebounded significantly after tearing his ACL in 2017 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls drafted Coby White out of the University of North Caroline with the seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft this past June. A Tar Heel just like Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, White helped lead UNC to the NCAA Tournent’s Sweet 16.



Worth noting: White passed Michael Jordan in North Carolina’s all-time freshman scoring list with 469 in North Carolina’s 79–66 win over Boston College.

The new Bulls point guard is excited to get started in the Windy City and tells Regal Radio’s Josh Hicks something juicy. “We’re looking to make a playoff run,” Coby White told Hicks.

“[This season] is a huge excitement for us. We added some new pieces this year with me, Daniel [Gafford], Thad [Young], Tomas [Satoransky] and Luke [Kornet]. This season should be exciting.”

White averaged 16 points and 4 assists while shooting 42 percent from the field, 35% from the three-point line and 80% from the free throw line as a Tar Heel.

White isn’t the only Chicago Bulls player to speak revertly about their upcoming season.

So did Ryan Arcidiacono.

A member of the Villanova Wildcats’ National Championship team in 2016, Arcidiacono started in 32 games for the Bulls last season.

“We have a lot of great guys on this team,” Arcidiacono told me while discussing Zenni’s Blokz glasses which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light,

“A lot of great personalities and just getting to know Robin and Zach these past two years has been great. Getting to know Wendall as a person, he was well raised and has a great sense of humor and that’s this whole team. I think that the Chicago Bulls should be a team to look out for next year.”

The Bulls rewarded the point guard this summer by signing him to a 3-year, $9 million deal.

In addition to Zach LaVine, Colby White and Arcidiacono, the Bulls’ young core also includes names like Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr..

During his rookie season with the Bulls, Carter Junior played in 44 games.

His season ended after he tore a ligament in his left thumb when he tripped over Lakers center, Tyson Chandler.

Despite the injury, Carter Jr carved out a stat line of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

This coming season, Carter Jr. who is expected to be ready for training camp, is looking to go make an impact in Chicago.

“Just being more aggressive on the offensive end,” Carter Jr. told Scoop B Radio.

“I feel like defensively I played very well on the defensive end thoughout the season. I feel like offensively I deferred a lot. So this summer I want to work on being a very capable shooter from all three levels and being able to create my own shot.”

