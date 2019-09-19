Colin Kaepernick NFL Return: Marketer Reveals Why He Can’t Play QB 1

Colin Kapernick is not in the NFL.

One marketing expert believes he knows why that is.

“He’s not a starting quarterback talent,”Dave Meltzer tells the Chicago-based Domenick Nati show.

Meltzer is currently the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, one of the world’s leading sports & entertainment marketing agencies, which he co-founded with Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon.



You can check out the conversation below. It begins at the 10 minute mark: “But I will tell you this here’s the problem with Kaepernick: Instead of taking a positive route, right instead of saying: ‘Hey black lives matters,[he should have said] I want to make a statement with my platform that I’ve been given as the quarterback of the team and going to his agent, going to the owner, going to the commissioner and saying what can we work out here. That would be positive. Instead unilaterally without thinking, he kind of created a negative action that could be misinterpreted for a positive purpose. And I think that a lot of players should take heed and lessons from Kaepernick that, ‘hey there’s great ways out there to use your platform to get your point across.’ Get help. Use the platform in a positive way so there isn’t any misinterpretation.”

For those keeping score at home: Three NFL pre-seasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick’s refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

Former Note Dame coach Lou Holtz wasn’t pleased with Kaepernick.

“Respect the town and respect for elders,” Holtz told Scoop B Radio.

Coach Holtz holds a 249-132-7 coaching record most notably with Notre Dame.

He believes that old school values that he learned should apply to Kaepernick’s story. “Respect for teachers, respect for coaches, and respect for the law,” he said.

“I have had unfair things done and I have gotten a ticket because I have been in Oklahoma and the coach thought we beat him. And the policeman gave me a ticket.And there wasn’t a god darn thing I could do about it. You know what? Life isn’t always fair.”

According to an article written by RESPECT Magazine’s Eric Salvary previously, quarterback coach and athlete performance specialist Madei Williams suggested that there were seven NFL teams that could make sense as a fit for Kaepernick.

The list of teams according to Salvary and Williams included at the time were the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.