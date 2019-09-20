Colin Kaepernick Return: QB Gets Eye-Opening Comment from Stephen A. Smith

Colin Kaepernick has not played an NFL down in three seasons.

Yet he is still the hot topic of conversation.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith discussed a conversation that he had with Kaepernick’s long time beau Nessa Diab, a daytime radio host on New York City’s WQHT radio station, Hot 97.

“Yesterday I did an appearance on WBLS in New York, teasing the show that we’re about to have for HBCU week in Delaware State next week Friday and I had the pleasure of running into the lovely girlfriend, the lovely lady of Mr. Colin Kaepernick,” Stephen A. Smith told ESPN First Take Host, Rosalyn Gold Onwude.

“Nessa, I think her last name is Diab, I think it’s pronounced Diab. If I mispronounced her name, I apologize. First thing I want to say is that she’s incredibly classy and respectful, her and her entire team. No offense to them approaching me. But they wanted to correct some things for the record; she specifically. She said that Colin Kaepernick has never been offered a job; not by Miami, not by Baltimore, not by Denver, not by Seattle. She said that Colin Kaepernick has not reached an agreement where he’s prohibited from or not wanting to play in the National Football League any longer. He is still training every single day, he is ready to go. He would love a phone call, he would love to be in the National Football League and any assertion to the contrary is patently false. So those were the two points that she wanted to make sure that she made. She obviously, respectfully I may add, took issue with me proclaiming that four teams that he had an opportunity to be with these four teams; because she’s saying that’s not true; she doesn’t care what anybody is saying. I assured her that folks in the NFL and with the NFLPA are saying differently. But nevertheless she emphatically denies that that is the truth and obviously she is directly connected to the number one source. So this is what she is saying.”

Three NFL preseasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

His refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

Stephen A. Smith added more perspective in his conversation with Nessa Diab. “I assured her at that moment in time that any kind of information pertaining to Colin Kaepernick from this day forward, make no mistake about it, I will reach out to her,” he said on ESPN’s First Take.

“She is free to communicate with me. I made sure to ask her to extend; i have extended an invitation to Colin Kaepernick and her and Eric Reed if he wants to come. I’ve gotten the ‘okay’ from the boss. They can come up in here for the entire two hours. Just so we’re clear, so no one is in a position to say: ‘misinformation is being disseminated, the positions are being misrepresented, Max [Kellerman], or anything like that in any way.’ I have offered them an open invitation to come on this show for the entire two hours. Obviously she didn’t say yes to that, I don’t know what Colin Kaepernick’s position is going to be. I don’t know him, haven’t met him. I certainly have no agenda when it comes to him other than to interview him; that would be nice. But I just want to emphasize to everybody out there, everybody knows how tightly connected she is to him. She deserved the right to speak up for him to me because she was in the news, people were saying she tweeted out some things and things of that nature. So it wasn’t just his name under fire, it was hers as well.

With Stephen A. Smith’s recent report, it seems that these option may have changed. Smith was gracious.

“I appreciate the classy manner in which she and her entire team approached me to address these issues,” he said.

“I’m letting you know now, they say he’s never gotten a job offer. He would like to have one, he’s ready to play in the NFL again right now and he hopes to get a call and I retorted by saying: “He and her and if they want to bring Eric Reed too, they are welcome to come on here for the entire two hours.”

According to an article written by RESPECT Magazine’s Eric Salvary previously, quarterback coach and athlete performance specialist Madei Williams suggested that there were seven NFL teams that could make sense as a fit for Kaepernick.

The list of teams according to Salvary and Williams included at the time were the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.