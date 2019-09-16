Cowboys Installed as Ridiculous Week 3 Home Favorites over Dolphins

There’s being favored over an opponent, and then there’s being projected to demolish an opponent. The Dallas Cowboys fall into the latter category.

The 2-0, first-place Cowboys, fresh off an impressive win over the Washington Redskins, have opened as outrageous 21-point (three-touchdown!) favorites over the 0-2, shamelessly-tanking Miami Dolphins, according to OddsShark.com.

This is one of the more lopsided spreads you’ll ever see, and for good reason. The Dolphins are reeling from their second straight blowout loss, determined to drop as many games as possible under rookie head coach Brian Flores. The Patriots took Miami to the woodshed Sunday, cruising in a laugher, 43-0.

Next, they get a white-hot Cowboys squad that, even in a slow-starting effort at Washington, delivered 31 points on the road. The win was aided by another surgical effort from quarterback Dak Prescott, who tossed three touchdown passes, pushing his season total to 7 — the most through two games in franchise history since 1966.

The teams are slated to do battle at AT&T Stadium, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time. The over/under for the contest is set at 47.5, per OddsShark.

Dolphins to Make QB Change?

It took only two weeks for the Fins to grow wary of journeyman starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw three interceptions — including two pick-sixes — in the lopsided loss to New England.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins could turn to second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen in Dallas, a “possibility” they’d braced for prior to the laugher against Tom Brady and Co.

The Dolphins need a shakeup at quarterback. And they will consider exactly that, according to sources, because Josh Rosen may replace Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback next week at Dallas. That possibility was going to be considered even before Sunday's loss to the Patriots, per sources. And it now becomes much more serious because the Dolphins offense is awful right now. Miami has scored 10 points in two games to open the 2019 season. "Right now Ryan is still the starter," Flores said following the game, before adding that the situation will be further "evaluated during the course of the week."

Quinn to Debut Against Former Team

Assuming he’s active, Robert Quinn will make his inaugural Cowboys appearance versus the team that dumped him this offseason. Quinn, set to return from a two-game NFL suspension, joins a star-studded defensive line that boasts DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods, who sustained a knee injury on Sunday.

“I am really excited about getting Robert Quinn back. That is really big for us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

