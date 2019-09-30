Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie Nabs Crazy Interception vs. Saints [WATCH]

Perhaps Chidobe Awuzie should expect another “random” NFL drug test.

That’s because the Dallas Cowboys cornerback pulled in an impressive, acrobatic interception Sunday night against the Saints, nabbing a deflected pass from Teddy Bridgewater while keeping his feet inbounds along the right sideline.

Check it out:

Awuzie’s pick resulted in a field goal for Dallas, who are tied with New Orleans, 3-0, in the second quarter.

Cowboys Fans Invade Superdome for SNF [WATCH]

Sunday Night Football feels somewhat like a home contest for the Cowboys. While New Orleans normally boasts a distinct advantage, hosting opponents at the ear-poppingly loud Superdome, their Week 4 game is looking like a split between Saints and Cowboys fans.

A line of Cowboys fans outside the Superdome, about 100 in Dak Prescott jerseys pic.twitter.com/frLsagTxny — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2019

The Prescott jerseys are no surprise as Dallas’ franchise quarterback grew up in Sulphur, La., which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from New Orleans. He also attended college at Mississipi State, roughly three hours away.

“Excited about that. Going back to Louisiana, going back to my home state, it’ll be fun,” Prescott said earlier this week.

