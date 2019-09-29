Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Over Bourbon Street [WATCH]

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

Those chants were ringing out Saturday from an always-raucous Bourbon Street, the central hub of New Orleans and arguably the most famous roadway in America.

But the fine folks inhabiting the Big Easy weren’t calling for Jerry Springer.

Instead, they were hyping Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who paraded down the street Saturday — ahead of the Week 4 matchup between Dallas and the Saints — with a drink in hand and a give-no-you-know-what expression plastered across his face.

Take a look and listen:

This is further proof that while Jones may not be the league’s winningest owner, he’s undeniably and increasingly relatable to us common folk.

Hate him or love him, Jerry is Jerry. And Jerry is gold.

Jones Talks Potential Garrett Extension

The Cowboys are no closer to extending Jason Garrett than they are locking down franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Once again, the topic of Garrett’s long-term status popped up. And once again,Jones deflected a query regarding the lame-duck head coach, whose current contract is set to expire at year’s end.

“I’m not ignoring your question, but I certainly wouldn’t want to respond in any way because that’s just not what we’d want to do relative to that area of our business,” Jones said Tuesday during his radio spot on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic.

By and large, Dallas is taking a wait-and-see approach to a season for which they’ve adopted a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality. Team vice president Stephen Jones essentially admitted this in July, saying the brain trust wants the Cowboys to “take the next step” under Garrett, who’s held his position since 2011 and has yet to advance past the Divisional Round.

Jerry Unconcerned Over Amari

Cowboys leading receiver Amari Cooper enters Sunday Night Football at less than 100 percent, staving off a pesky right foot/ankle injury that required an MRI earlier this week. Testing on Cooper’s ankle came back negative, as originally anticipated, and Jones declared the club’s top touchdown-getter good to go against the Saints.

“Yes. Yes. I feel very good about that,” he said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic. “His ability to push off, his ability to do anything, I think we’re in good shape.”

Cooper is pacing the club with 16 receptions for 238 yards and four TDs across three games. He’ll face a New Orleans pass defense that ranks 29th in the NFL, allowing 301.7 yards per game.

