Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Reason for Demanding Highest-Paid RB Title

Ezekiel Elliott needed just seven words to justify his desire for signing the richest running back contract in NFL history.

“Why? Because I think I’m the best,” the Dallas Cowboys‘ star running back told reporters following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott’s first of the summer after ending his 40-day holdout with a $108 million extension.

On Tuesday, Elliott returned to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas, where he trained alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk, reportedly dropping his body weight to the low 220s and “trying to simulate training camp as much as I could.” Although the sides were supremely close on a new deal, negotiations raged into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, with Elliott going to bed “in a bad place,” unsure if an accord could be struck.

He was given 50 million (guaranteed) reasons to smile upon waking up, the pact coming together around 6 a.m. local time. Elliott is now the highest-paid back in league history, surpassing Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley with a $15 million average annual salary.

Zeke received no pushback from Cowboys players over his extended absence. Just the opposite.

“One of my teammates told me, ‘Don’t come back without a deal,'” he said.



With great (financial) power, comes great responsibility. Signed and sealed, Elliott will be pressured to deliver. The Cowboys, booned by an extremely deep roster, have Super Bowl aspirations and paid their workhorse to carry them to Miami — pun intended.

“I’ve got to take it to the next level,” he said, per the Dallas Morning News.



WATCH: Zeke Returns to Practice

The ink barely dry on his historic contract, and his holdout kaput, Elliott rejoined his teammates at practice on Wednesday as Dallas began full-scale install for Sunday’s season-opener against the Giants. Elliott wasn’t a full participant, sitting out the majority of team drills, but he’s expected to do more Thursday in the lead-up to Week 1.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported earlier Wednesday the two-time Pro Bowler, who will be active against New York, could experience a pitch count, at least initially, losing touches to rookie sensation Tony Pollard.

“Ahead of Ezekiel Elliott’s first team practice since June, I’m told the plan right now is about 20-25 reps on Sunday, rookie Tony Pollard behind him and FB Jamize Olawale as your best blitz pickup guy on 3rd downs,” Slater tweeted. “Things can always change but this is the plan heading into today.”

Loose Ends

Dallas cleared $1.6 million of salary cap space by extending Elliott, who requires formal placement on the 53-man roster. The team freed $5.7 million of cap room Tuesday by locking down right tackle La’el Collins with an NFL-record deal.

The Cowboys were granted a temporary roster exemption for Elliott amid his standoff. But now they’ll need to waive a player to make room. It’s possible Big D cuts 2018 undrafted free agent Jordan Chunn, who was promoted to the 53 from the practice squad on Monday.

