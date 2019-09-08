Ezekiel Elliott Busts 10-Yard TD Run vs. Giants [WATCH]

Zeke who? That’s who.

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, now the highest-paid runner in NFL history, joined in on the team’s scoring party in Sunday’s season-opener against the Giants. Elliott found the end zone from 10 yards out in the third quarter, extending Dallas’ lead to 35-10.

In his first game since ending a summer-long holdout, Elliott has taken 13 carries for 53 yards and the TD. He also caught a ten-yard pass as the Cowboys limit his touches, as planned. Rookie Tony Pollard has vultured some of Zeke’s snaps, with five carries for 14 yards amid the rout.

Neverless, following an extended absence and respite to Mexico, Elliott looks no worse for wear, picking up where he left off in 2018, when the former first-round pick led the league in rushing for the second time in three years.

Witten Scores in First Game Since 2017 [WATCH]

Jason Witten is back like he never left. The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end caught a four-yard touchdown — the 69th of his stellar career — in the second quarter, giving Dallas a 14-7 lead. Witten’s score followed a TD from fellow tight end Blake Jarwin, who hooked up with Dak Prescott from 28 yards out in the first quarter.

Witten — who retired after the 2017 season to become an ESPN analyst, then unretired this offseason — has three catches for 15 yards and the TD as Prescott spread the ball around to his treasure-trove of weapons.

Jason Witten's 69th career touchdown is a welcome back to the NFL moment for big #82.pic.twitter.com/L3f6rAm8gh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 8, 2019

