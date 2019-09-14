Cowboys Sign WR to Active Roster, Waive Linebacker

Every NFL franchise has the token player who yo-yos between the 53-man roster, the practice squad, and the unemployment line.

Chris Covington is that player for the Dallas Cowboys.

The second-year linebacker was waived by the Cowboys on Saturday, the team announced, only four days after he was elevated from the taxi squad to active roster.

In a corresponding move, Dallas promoted wide receiver Cedrick Wilson from the practice team to the 53 in advance of Sunday’s road contest at Washington.

The Cowboys’ sixth-round draft pick in 2018, Covington was declared inactive for 11 games as a rookie, finishing with one tackle. He spent this past offseason with the organization, participating in training camp and the preseason before being waived at final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

With Covington gone, Dallas will move forward with Joe Thomas and Justin March-Lilliard as the backups to starting LBs Sean Lee, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. The team will be without reserve ‘backer Luke Gifford, who was ruled out for the second straight week due to an ankle injury.

Ced Wilson’s Role

If he’s active for Week 2, Wilson should work as the Cowboys’ No. 5 WR behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and Devin Smith. He was promoted to take the spot of slot receiver/punt returner Tavon Austin, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Wilson, a two-year contributor at Boise State who nearly fell out of the draft, played in three preseason games for the Cowboys last month, totaling 122 yards on 11 receptions while contributing on the third side of the ball, special teams.