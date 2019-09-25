Cowboys Announce Mixed News on Several Injured Starters

There’s good news and bad news involving the 3-0 Dallas Cowboys‘ injury report as they head into the varsity portion of their schedule.

Let’s begin with the good.

Head coach Jason Garrett revealed in his pre-practice press conference Wednesday that safety Xavier Woods (ankle) and wide receiver Tavon Austin (concussion) will practice on a limited basis. Linebacker Luke Gifford (ankle), out since the preseason, also will practice in a surprising twist.

Woods suffered a high-ankle sprain in the waning moments of Week 2 and was given a recovery timeframe of 4-6 weeks. In reality, he’s week-to-week, and despite being inactive last Sunday, never expected to miss much time.

Darian Thompson started at free safety against the Dolphins, collecting four tackles and a pass deflection, and will share first-string reps until Woods is upgraded to a full participant.

Austin sustained a concussion in Week 2 and had been unable to clear the NFL’s complex protocol for brain injuries. That he’s limited indicates Austin is moving through the process, the final step for which requires clearance from an independent neurologist.

Cowboys WR Tavon Austin (concussion) is back practicing today. He’s expected to be listed officially as limited participant. But be it route-running or kickoff returns, what he was asked to do during media availability was done at full intensity. pic.twitter.com/u4mTeO1i4Y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 25, 2019

Dallas is content at wideout with Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson — for now, while starter Michael Gallup works his way back from knee surgery.

The Cowboys will practice again Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday night’s road tilt against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bad News

The aforementioned Gallup won’t practice Wednesday as he mends a recent procedure to trim his meniscus. He went down during the final frame of Dallas’ win over the Redskins and was told he’d need two-to-four weeks to recover.

Defensive linemen Antwaun Woods, who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2, and Tyrone Crawford, who’s battling hip bursitis, will be bystanders Wednesday, Garrett said.

Veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn and rookie tackle Trysten Hill will replace Crawford and Woods, respectively, and are in line to start at New Orleans. The team is also monitoring a calf injury that forced DL Christian Covington out of action in Week 3.

Garrett Talks Saints

New Orleans remains a highly formidable opponent even after losing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to a multi-week thumb injury. With or without Brees, though, Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is the engine that makes Sean Payton’s offense go, and he poses a serious threat to Dallas’ tenth-ranked run defense, which has surrendered 90 yards per game.

It’s Teddy Bridgewater’s show, but Kamara’s studio. That fact isn’t lost on Garrett, who gushed over the Saints’ dual-threat superstar.

“Great football player. Just off the charts in every facet of the game,” Garrett said, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. “He’s a really, really good runner; he can run inside; he can run outside; he’s an outstanding receiver out of the backfield.”

