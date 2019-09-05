Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend, Danica Patrick, Has History With Bears

Aaron Rodgers girlfriend, Danica Patrick, has an interesting history with the Bears. The NFL is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the league by kicking off the season with a rivalry matchup between the Packers and Bears. Patrick’s family are massive Bears fans leaving them in a precarious position for Week 1, but she has already made it clear that she has traded in her Chicago gear for green and yellow.

“Anyone that wonders why I don’t cheer for the Bears, it’s not like it’s an in-house rivalry of like, ‘Oh, you cheer for this team, I cheer for that team,'” Patrick explained to ESPN W. “It’s like, ‘No, you play for that team,’ I can never understand when people are like, ‘Why don’t you cheer for the Bears still anymore?’ I’m like, ‘Well for obvious reasons.’ Usually with a sports teams or an athlete, whatever it may be, a driver, usually you need to have a reason, right? Maybe it’s because you’re from the city. Or maybe it’s because you’re dating one.”

Patrick’s family has not been as easily converted, but Rodgers appears to have a good sense of humor about their Bears fandom. Patrick’s father, TJ Patrick, discussed meeting the Packers quarterback for the first time in an interview with Autoweek.

“Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him,” TJ told Autoweek. “I couldn’t find it. He walked in and asked, ‘Where is your jersey?’ I told him I couldn’t find it. He said, ‘I would respect you a lot more if you had it on.’ He’s good about it. He knows. He is very intelligent and still has a sense [of] humor.”

Patrick Is Gearing Up for the Packers Season

Patrick now has no problem wearing Packers gear as she shared on Instagram with just days to go before the start of the NFL season. Rodgers posted the above photo to her Instagram Story showing off some new Packers apparel for the season. During training camp, Patrick also posted a photo from Packers practice noting that Rodgers looked “sharp and hot.”

“When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do! Full house of fans for practice today…The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too! ☺️ Go pack go,” Patrick posted on Instagram.

Patrick Released a New Podcast Called “Pretty Intense”

Rodgers’ girlfriend just launched a new podcast entitled “Pretty Intense.” Each episode features Patrick interviewing a different person and her first show was with Alex Rodriguez. Patrick was on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss her new pod when the topic of Rodgers’ sense of humor came up after he rocked the Canadian tuxedo look to a Packers preseason game.

“That’s the line he likes to walk like ‘Are you serious?'” Patrick noted. “If you know him very well, his comedy is like, ‘Are you serious?’ Or even his comments sometimes are like, ‘Are you serious?’ And people don’t know how to take him.”