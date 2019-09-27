Darrel Williams Fantasy: Will Chiefs RB See Action in Week 4?

Coming into the season, the Kansas City Chiefs had four quality running backs on their roster. With Damien Williams dealing with an injury, this leaves the door open for Darrel Williams.

In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs went with Williams and LeSean McCoy. Williams carried the ball nine times which led the team. This was one more than McCoy. Williams also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He finished with five catches for 47 yards. The big difference in fantasy is that McCoy got in the end zone twice.

With the Chiefs No. 1 running back still out, this means that Williams will get another chance to showcase his talents.

Darrel Williams Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are not stopping the run. They are allowing 125.3 rushing yards per game this season. The Lions have not allowed a running back to go over 100 yards this season and have only halted two rushing touchdowns, but the yards are there.

This works in favor of the Chiefs. Kansas City will split carries once again between Williams and McCoy as they did in Week 3. As the weeks go on, the Chiefs may find themselves leaning on Williams.

“He’s just Mr. Consistent and tough. He’s a smart kid, so he knows everything protection-wise that’s going on,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Williams. “Patient runner, but when he goes, he’s going to hit you. He brings a lot of weight behind him. He can put his shoulder down and get you a couple of extra yards there.”

As a running back, there is no better coach to play for than Reid. He has a long history of turning no name running backs into stars. This is Williams’ chance and he showed signs of being an every down back.

Should you Start or Sit Darrel Williams in Week 4?

Chiefs’ running backs have been a fantasy headache since the beginning of the season. They play multiple backs on any given week but the saving grace is that they all see snaps. McCoy and Williams split 17 carries last week. Williams finished with a better output in the passing game but McCoy found the end zone twice.

Kansas City uses the run game to option things up for Patrick Mahomes. If a team can run the ball, that helps in play action and keeps the defense guessing. Mahomes also likes to use his running backs in the passing game. Let’s not forget that this week will be Mahomes’ first career game in a dome. He will be airing it out early and often.

Williams is the most attractive waiver wire claim heading into Week 4. He led the Chiefs in carries against the Ravens and Reid likes what he brings to the table outside of carrying the ball. The scoring will not always workout where McCoy scores twice and Williams does not. Some games it will be flipped.

In PPR formats, Williams should be in the lineup this week. Even in non-PPR formats, Williams could be inserted because he may find the end zone this week, but owners must be cautious.