Dede Westbrook Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Jaguars WR in Week 3?

Thursday Night Football is the toughest game to judge in terms of fantasy. If you place a player in your starting lineup and he busts, you have to live with that until Monday night. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field on Thursday night and Dede Westbrook is the biggest question mark.

The Jaguars are 0-2. Westbrook has played in both losses and has had two different games. Jacksonville lost Nick Foles on the first series of the season. Gardner Minshew stepped in and has played well so far. In the first game of the season, Westbrook finished with five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback and receiver did not have the same chemistry in Week 2. They connected just once for three yards.

For all of you who put Westbrook in your lineup after a touchdown in the first game, there is a lot of thinking that needs to be done before the Jaguars game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dede Westbrook Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Tennessee Titans

There is plenty of hype surrounding Minshew, and why not? His mustache became famous when we played at Washington State under Mike Leach. Minshew was recently offered an endorsement deal to host a workout show once a week in a jockstrap.

Despite the fascinating nature of the quarterback, Westbrook has struggled. He is third on the team in total targets through two games. DJ Chark and Chris Conley are responsible for 80% of the Jaguars’ yards through the air. When Westbrook is targeted, they are passes close to the line of scrimmage. Just look at Week 1 where he finished with five catches averaging six yards per reception.

Westbrook broke out in 2018 catching 66 passes for 717 yards and five touchdowns. So far this season, he has not seen the same success and there might not be better days on the horizon.

Should You Start or Sit Dede Westbrook in Week 3?

This is pretty simple. Westbrook cannot be trusted. He is not only a bench player but if there is an intriguing waiver wire player, Westbrook is an option to be dropped.

This is not giving credit to the defense of Tennessee. This is more anti-Jaguars. Jacksonville has faced two suspect defenses and Westbrook has not been able to get going. His first game was saved by a touchdown when the game was out of reach. Week 2 is a more realistic judgment game for Westbrook.

Dede Westbrook gets his first touchdown reception of the season.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/Ki5L778swj — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019

This week, any Jaguars’ receiver has to be viewed as the ultimate last resort. Jacksonville will have to turn into a ground-and-pound team with Leonard Fournette. The longer they can sustain drives, the more successful they could be. Minshew has been impressive to a point, but the Jaguars cannot completely hand him the keys to the offense.

Take Westbrook and bury him on your bench. If you believe that Westbrook could get behind the Titans’ defense one time, maybe take a chance. This would be a play strictly looking for a long touchdown because Westbrook will not be a possession receiver for Jacksonville.